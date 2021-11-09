Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it has been named the Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk in the inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021.

Fusion's recognition was driven largely by product innovation of the Fusion Framework System, a revolutionary platform that simplifies organizational risk and resilience assessment, eliminating the need for separate modules across multiple business areas. The platform integrates all aspects of operational resilience including risk management, cybersecurity, IT disaster recovery, crisis management, business continuity, and third-party management holistically to help organizations deliver on their brand promise, no matter the disruption. Fusion's out-of-the-box capabilities empower firms to efficiently aggregate risk assessment information for accurate risk reporting and control monitoring across the organization, building a culture of resilience as a guiding North Star and enabling clients to go beyond reacting to ongoing threats to more proactively managing their resilience posture.

Throughout the year Fusion has continued to invest in enhancements to the platform, including the addition of Scenario Testing a new purpose-built engine that provides organizations with the ability to model and test for severe and plausible events in real-time. Fusion recently announced the launch of Dynamic Response Console, an agile solution that streamlines response and recovery with a data-driven approach. Earlier this year, Fusion launched Fusion Analytics which provides diagnostic, prescriptive, predictive, and actionable insight for risk teams.

"Fusion is honored to be named Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk by the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "This award recognizes our commitment to delivering best in class operational resilience solutions that help our clients deliver on their brand promise through any disruption or unexpected event. The last 18 months have clearly displayed the critical importance of operational resilience and risk management planning, and we are excited to continue innovating and working in close partnership with our global clients to ensure a more resilient future."

The RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021 are evaluated by an esteemed Advisory Board and then voted on by A-Team's broad readership including financial institution members, senior technology officers and RegTech specialists.

"Many congratulations to Fusion Risk Management for winning Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk in our inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000+ senior technology officers and RegTech specialists, who selected Fusion Risk Management as the clear winner in a very competitive field," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

