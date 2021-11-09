Spain-based artwork studio set to expand global presence for 2K developer 31st Union and the Company's Global Services division

2K today announced the Company has acquired PLATYGOBIAN, S.L., doing business as elite3d, one of the world's leading creative studios dedicated to innovative 2D and 3D artwork for the video game industry. Based in Valencia, Spain, the newly acquired team will rebrand in two ways: first, to form a second office for wholly owned developer 31st Union; and second, to develop a new 2K Publishing location, including a focus on its Global Services division. In addition, 2K has acquired TURIA GAMES, S.L. in Valencia, a development studio co-owned by the founders of elite3d. Financial terms and employment numbers related to the acquisition were not disclosed.

For 31st Union, founded in February 2019 and led by video game industry veteran Michael Condrey, the new Valencia office will complement the studio's headquarters in San Mateo, California on in-progress development of its currently unannounced and highly anticipated AAA project. Following the acquisition, 31st Union will operate as one global and integrated team across all disciplines, embracing an always-on approach for seamless connection and collaboration among colleagues.

Other elite3d employees will form a new location for 2K's Global Services division that will help the Company further expand its worldwide footprint and support its growing product portfolio. They will join 2K's internal team responsible for animation, art, motion capture, project management, game technology, talent casting, user research, visual effects, and more. New team members will have opportunities to support established and new franchises, including both announced and unannounced projects; in addition, Valencia joins Global Services teams in London; Austin, Texas; 2K's San Francisco Bay Area headquarters in Novato, California; and the division's headquarters in Montréal.

"elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity," said David Ismailer, President at 2K. "The team's work style and employee culture are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games."

"31st Union is built on a culture that champions inclusivity, talented individuals, and exceptional character. Diverse perspectives and experiences are a cornerstone to our growth as a team," said Michael Condrey, President at 31st Union. "Given our ambitions and the scope of our game, welcoming aboard an incredible team like elite3d was an unbelievable opportunity. We are honored to welcome Oscar, Jose, and everyone from elite3d into our development family and look forward to them enriching our studio and achieving our game aspirations."

elite3d was formed in 2005 by Oscar Ferrero and Jose Luis Queral in their shared hometown of Valencia, Spain a dynamic and connected city with an international population, strong local talent base, high quality of life, and an environment rich in art, culture, and technology. Over the years, elite3d has become a go-to partner for many interactive entertainment companies, including 2K, with its work showcased across an impressive portfolio of critically and commercially acclaimed releases for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. The studio's current office will serve as the home for both 31st Union Valencia and 2K Publishing Valencia.

"We are immensely proud of building a team that is now at the forefront of our creative expertise while seeing our initial dream become a reality," said Ferrero and Queral in a joint statement. "We believe strongly in 2K's vision, people, and products, and we can't wait to take this incredible next step in our collective journey as employees of both 2K and 31st Union."

31st Union is currently hiring for additional team members in both Valencia and San Mateo, while Global Services is hiring across all of its locations. Those interested in pursuing careers may visit the studio's website or 2K Jobs for more information.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

