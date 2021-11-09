Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced the opening of two new European offices in Munich, Germany, and Kyiv, Ukraine.

With global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Similarweb's expansion in Europe underscores its growing European customer base. The move comes on the heels of the company's initial public offering in May on the New York Stock Exchange and the opening of its fourth United States office in Reston, VA.

The new Munich office will be home to mainly commercial, marketing and technical roles. The company already counts a number of leading German brands among its clients, including Adidas and DHL.

Similarweb's Kyiv office will house more than 50 R&D and IT professionals, and that number is expected to triple over the next two years. The office will serve as a technical center, leveraging Ukraine's highly-skilled labor force, and is intended to become an essential part of Similarweb's global success.

Similarweb has grown its headcount across all 13 global offices this year, with plans to continue its rapid global expansion into the new year.

"We are fully committed to expanding our footprint across Europe," says Or Offer, CEO and founder of Similarweb. "Our new Munich and Kyiv offices will serve as sales and R&D hubs, respectively, and support our mission to bring to market industry-leading digital intelligence solutions. Our ability to attract the best talent and provide a productive, innovative work environment will help drive our success in Europe and the rest of the world," Offer adds.

To see a list of open positions in the Munich and Kyiv offices, visit the Similarweb careers page.

About Similarweb:

As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb's insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

This Press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports including the final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

