Wipro Partners with DriveNets to Accelerate Innovation for Communication Service Providers

Using DriveNets Network Cloud, carriers can architect disaggregated networks that drive business growth, are easier to scale, and simpler to manage

RA'ANANA, Israel and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, is partnering with DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) build next-generation networks. Combining DriveNets' disaggregation solutions with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' expertise in consulting, ecosystem orchestration, and business transformation, the partnership will enable CSPs to leverage the cloud for growth and realize operational efficiencies.

A growing number of CSPs now look to digital and cloud-based solutions to simplify their network's operational model, improve profitability, and accelerate both scaling and innovation. Wipro will leverage DriveNets Network Cloud, an advanced carrier-grade network infrastructure software, to help CSPs adopt an architectural model similar to cloud hyperscalers. This will enable CSPs to improve their network economics and accelerate service innovation.

"The partnership with DriveNets allows both organisations to play to their strengths while unlocking new possibilities for CSPs. Using technology from Wipro and DriveNets, CSPs can leverage cutting-edge disaggregated networks that meet their current and future needs while catering to increasingly digitized business and consumer segments," said Anurag Shrivastava, General Manager and Global Practice Head of Network Services, iDEAS, Wipro Limited.

"Bringing together the strengths of each company, DriveNets and Wipro will be able to streamline the deployment of DriveNets Network Cloud solutions. Together, we offer the most effective way to build and scale networks while significantly reducing the hardware requirements and accelerating innovation," said Ido Susan, CEO, DriveNets.

Network Cloud includes an open ecosystem that features elements from leading silicon vendors and ODMs, certified by DriveNets and empowered by Wipro. The partners are already actively engaged with leading CSPs on joint projects.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud - adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

Media Contact:

Sandeep Deb Varman

Wipro Limited

sandeep.varman@wipro.com



Crystal Monahan

Guyer Group for DriveNets

+1-617-290-2882

drivenets@guyergroup.com

Sandra Welfeld

DriveNets

+972- 9-774-4726

press@drivenets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers' ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers' purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/DriveNets_Logo.jpg