Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Receives Mobile Payment Patent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, eCommerce, and digital gift cards, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent that protects the Company's rights to one of its inventions for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device. U.S. Patent No. 11,170,354 is the first patent issued to Perk Hero.

"We are pleased to enhance our intellectual property protection with this new patent issuance," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "This new asset strengthens our licensing programs as we can now license patent-protected technology to potential licensees and franchisees. Ultimately, the grant of this patent symbolizes the underlying capabilities of Perk as an innovative technology disruptor."

Perk Hero also has the following patent applications pending:

Canadian, Australian and European patent applications are pending for the above referenced invention for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device

Canadian patent application is pending for another invention for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device and wireless electronic transactions

U.S. and Canadian patent applications are pending for an invention that allows orders and payments initiated from traditional websites on any platform to be secured via mobile devices utilizing anti-fraud technology

U.S., Australian, Canada, and the UK patent applications are pending for an invention for transferring cryptographic tokens.

The Company anticipates that it will file additional patent applications as it continues to develop its innovative technology.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping and dining experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk Hero is used to order and pay at restaurants, for online shopping and to buy digital gift cards from top brands. The platform features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay and Alipay, its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that the new patent issuance strengthens our licensing programs as we can now license patent-protected technology to potential licensees and franchisees, and that the Company will file additional patent applications as it continues to develop its innovative technology. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

