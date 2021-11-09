Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a $3,591,170 non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and that U.S. based Luxor Technology Corp. ("Luxor") has participated in the same. Luxor is providing hashrate management and consulting services to the Company and this strategic investment is the next stage in strengthening that relationship.

Alex Brammer, Vice President of Business Development at Luxor stated, "At Luxor we look for opportunities to closely align ourselves with partners that we assess to be high-potential and strategically advantaged early in their growth curve. Aqua checks all the boxes; reputable operations with strong management, public market support, and the wherewithal to scale quickly and flexibly. We at Luxor are pleased to invest into AQUA to demonstrate our endorsement and support. We continue to seek out and evaluate the highest growth areas to scale our clients' mining operations as intelligently as possible. Alex further added, "Aqua is as nimble as a start-up, but with the access to capital markets that comes with being publicly listed - this is a lethal combination and one we're excited to go to work with."

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued of an aggregate of 35,911,700 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit to for gross proceeds of $3,591,170.'

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the completion of the Private Placement. If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is at a price equal to or greater than $0.35 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the warrants that the warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the warrant holders.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from their date of issue under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Certain Insiders of the Company have purchased a combined 2,500,000 Units as part of this Private Placement, for a total amount of $250,000 or approximately 8.33%.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at AQUA stated, "We are delighted to close this round of funding and we welcome both Luxor and other supportive investors to the Company as we begin our HODL journey into Bitcoin mining AquaApes."

