Successful binder jet 3D printing of gold and silver precious metals opens the door to revolutionary new geometries and designs for the luxury goods industry at high volumes

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that Geneva, Switzerland-based startup Neoshapes SA has purchased the new InnoventPro 3L to 3D print luxury goods in different gold, platinum and silver alloys.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006018/en/

Neoshapes, which was founded by experienced executives in the luxury goods industry, has purchased the first of several InnoventPro systems to 3D print gold after successfully passing a proof-of-concept stage in printing gold and other precious metals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Neoshapes, which was founded by experienced executives in the luxury goods industry, and ExOne have now successfully passed a proof-of-concept stage in printing these precious materials on an ExOne Innovent+.

Next year, Neoshapes will scale up the technology to the all-new InnoventPro 3L metal binder jet 3D printer, which is being shown for the first time at Formnext 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany from Nov. 16-19.

The successful collaboration between Neoshapes and ExOne will bring world-class 3D printing quality, productivity, and economics to the demanding luxury goods and jewelry market.

"Our team at Neoshapes plans to run an ambitious R&D project covering all aspects of manufacturing in order to finally allow luxury brands to benefit from repetitive batch scale manufacturing of revolutionary designs, with unrivalled quick time to market," said Stéphane Vigié, board member of Neoshapes.

