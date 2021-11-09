The ergonomically friendly 2-liter bottle will be a manageable weight of about 20 pounds the average weight of a watermelon when loaded with stainless steel

The X1 Powder Grip easily locks into the 3D printer as well as a complete powder conditioning system that will be offered with the new InnoventPro

The comprehensive new system for ultra-fine MIM powder management eliminates scooping, dumping, powder clouds, and cleanup in the binder jetting of metals

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today unveiled the X1 Powder Grip, an ergonomically friendly 2-liter powder container that's part of an innovative powder management system for the all-new InnoventPro metal 3D printer.

ExOne will unveil the X1 Powder Grip to simplify the management of ultra-fine MIM powders in the all-new InnoventPro metal 3D printer. The X1 Powder Grip is part of a comprehensive new powder management system for the InnoventPro that eliminates scooping, dumping, powder clouds, and cleanup in the binder jetting of metals. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global premier of the InnoventPro metal 3D printer featuring the X1 Powder Grip is slated for Formnext 2021, to be held Nov. 16-19 in Frankfurt, Germany. ExOne will have the system on display in Hall 12.0, D69.

The InnoventPro 3L is the world's most advanced entry-level model for metal binder jetting designed to take the easy-to-use features of the popular Innovent+ with patented Triple ACT advanced compaction technology and offer them with a bigger build area and the best speed and cutting-edge technology features of ExOne's production-ready printers, such as the X1 25Pro and X1 160Pro.

The X1 Powder Grip is part of a comprehensive new powder management system for the InnoventPro. To load metal powder into the new machine, a user positions two easy-to-use X1 Powder Grip containers, which weigh about 20 pounds each when fully loaded with 316L stainless steel, into a powder hopper at the rear of the machine with an easy quarter-turn. After the powder release valve is opened, a conveyance system lifts the powder hopper from a loading position into the build area for recoating and printing.

The X1 Powder Grip is also designed to be seamlessly used for powder reclamation and reuse with an all-new depowdering station that pairs with the InnoventPro.

What is Binder Jet 3D Printing?

ExOne's binder jet 3D printing transforms powdered materials metal, sand or ceramic into highly dense and functional precision parts at high speeds.

An industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one thin layer at a time. When printing metals, the final bound metal part must be sintered in a furnace to fuse the particles together into a solid object. ExOne now delivers high densities of greater than 97% for most metals, in line with Metal Injection Molding or gravity castings.

Binder jet 3D printing technology is viewed as a desirable and sustainable production method, largely because of its high speed, low waste and cost, as well as material flexibility.

Learn more about the InnoventPro at exone.com/innoventpro.

About ExOne

ExOne (Nasdaq: XONE) is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we've been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials including metals, ceramics, composites and sand into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world's leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to MakeMetalGreen.

