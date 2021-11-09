Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

Third Quarter 2021

Net income of $146.8 million , or $0.88 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $1.2 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $289.6 million

Global Ingredients business reported Q3 EBITDA of $229.6 million

Renewable diesel JV, Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) contributed $60.0 million of EBITDA to Darling

(DGD) contributed of EBITDA to Darling Darling repurchased approximately $22 million of common stock in the third quarter

Darling reported net sales of $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $851 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended October 2, 2021 was $146.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $101.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"We produced another strong quarterly earnings in our global ingredients business, reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $230 million for the third quarter," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Demand for protein products and low carbon feedstocks around the world continue to provide positive tailwinds for our global platform, enabling us to deliver what we expect to be our best annual financial results in Darling Ingredients' history and in line with our previous guidance of combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.275 billion for the year."

"DGD's Norco, Louisiana expansion project was completed ahead of schedule and continues to ramp up and should reach our expected operating capacity within the next week," stated Mr. Stuewe. "Our Port Arthur DGD III project continues to make exceptional progress on construction and remains on target for completion in the first half of 2023."

Under Darling's current share repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 319,330 shares of common stock during the third quarter for a total of $22.3 million. Darling has approximately $102 million remaining under its current authorization which was extended to August 13, 2022. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately $98 million of common stock.

For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, Darling reported net sales of $3.4 billion, as compared with net sales of $2.6 billion for the same period of 2020. Net Income attributable to Darling for the first nine months of 2021 was $495.2 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $252.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020.

As of October 2, 2021, Darling had $67.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $912.6 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of October 2, 2021 was $1.38 billion. Capital expenditures (exclusive of DGD investments) of $191.7 million were made during the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared to $184.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $289.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $218.5 million for the same period in 2020. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $928.1 million for 2021, compared to $627.0 million on a year-to-date basis for 2020.

For More Information, contact:

Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations

5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038

Email: james.stark@darlingii.com

Phone: 972-281-4823

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg