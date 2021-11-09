More than 430 employees participated in service projects with 18 nonprofits supporting communities where they live and work in the U.S.

The annual day of volunteering honors Sensata's commitment to becoming a neighbor of choice and a purpose-driven organization.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), held its annual Day of Service on October 27, 2021 to encourage employee volunteers to support local communities and charities. The company's designated day of volunteering is part of a series of year-end activities representing Sensata's commitment to community stewardship.

The Annual Day of Service activities are facilitated by partnerships with charitable organizations that the Sensata Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, has built in communities that are home to Sensata and its employees. Since its creation in 2017, the Foundation has gifted over $1M in grants to vetted organizations and collaborated with the agencies to create meaningful service opportunities for employees.

All Sensata employees based in the U.S. receive one paid day every year to engage in volunteering. Returning after a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020, the Day of Service events brought renewed excitement this year when 437 employees joined forces with 18 nonprofits and community partners in locations across the country. Given the backdrop of the pandemic, the company offered on-site and virtual opportunities to ensure employee safety while tackling volunteering projects.

Employees across the U.S. exchanged their typical workday for activities related to causes they care about, such as:

Restoring Mass Audubon's All Persons Trails in Attleboro, MA, to improve accessibility for visitors with vision, hearing, and mobility challenges.

Packing meals with Rise Against Hunger in Thousand Oaks, CA, and Carpinteria, CA, for people facing food insecurity.

Assisting with warehouse tasks at VEAP: Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Bloomington, MN.

Updating educational and recreational spaces at Girls Incorporated of Taunton, Taunton, MA.

Assembling treats and adoption bags at Oakland County Michigan Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, Pontiac, MI.

Working on virtual projects with Goodera to develop STEM and other learning content for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"For me, the Day of Service means going outside my daily environment and learning what are the needs of my community. It feels very good for me to be able to spend time in an activity like cooking for people who need help," said Casandra Tessitore, a Sensata employee who volunteered at Crossroads, RI, a nonprofit that provides shelter and related services for the homeless. "It's an opportunity to reflect on how blessed we are, then look externally and become aware of how some people are not as lucky. This is the kind of awareness I want to pass along to my children as well."

The Annual Day of Service aligns with 'Empowering Our Workforce,' one of the four key priority areas outlined in Sensata's recent Sustainability Report. The event nurtures civic involvement, not only connecting employees with causes they care about, but also enabling them to give back to nonprofits in communities where they live or work.

"Sensata seeks to be a partner, employer, and neighbor of choice. Community impact continues to be relevant and important for our stakeholders it's not just the ethical thing to do, it's our responsibility as a corporate citizen," said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. "The Foundation was created four years ago, and since that time we have made a substantial impact in our communities. After a very challenging year, our neighbors need us now more than ever, and it's incredibly rewarding to see the Foundation and our volunteering program engage in restoring communities. Ultimately, becoming a purpose-driven organization is about leaving our world better than the way we found it, and I am proud that Sensata employees are demonstrating this by putting action in lockstep with our words."

About the Sensata Technologies Foundation

The Sensata Technologies Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships, and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, please visit the Sensata Foundation's website at www.sensatafoundation.org.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

