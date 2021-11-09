GlobalSign Completes Integration Between its Automated PKI Platform and HashiCorp

DevOps professionals using HashiCorp Vault now have access to GlobalSign's Atlas for certificate enrollment

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced a partnership with HashiCorp. As part of the partnership, DevOps users of HashiCorp Vault now have access to GlobalSign's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform, Atlas, via the Atlas Vault plug-in. This enables HashiCorp Vault users to securely request a variety of certificates from the Atlas environment.

HashiCorp Vault is an identity-based security solution that leverages trusted sources of identity to keep secrets and application data secure. A secret is anything that you want to tightly control access to, such as API keys, passwords, or certificates. Through Vault, users can request X.509 certificates from a configured back-end provider via the newly developed GlobalSign plug-in.

"We are pleased to partner with GlobalSign on this new HashiCorp Vault integration, which provides DevOps professionals with a solution for enrollment, issuance, listing and revocation of a wide variety of certificates issued by the Atlas Platform," said Asvin Ramesh, Sr. Director, Technology Alliances, HashiCorp.

Atlas is GlobalSign's next-generation, high-speed cloud certificate management engine. With the integration to Atlas, developers are able to continue using HashiCorp Vault to distribute PKI certificates and can now:

Enable and configure an Atlas plug-in within Vault

Issue a certificate from Atlas for a JSON Payload

Issue a certificate from Atlas for a provided CSR

Revoke a certificate issued through the Atlas Hashicorp Vault Module

List certificates issues through the Atlas Hashicorp Vault Module

"We are very pleased to integrate HashiCorp Vault with Atlas. This will make it easy for DevOps teams to request certificates from Vault and create CSRs, which can then be sent to Atlas for validation and certificate request fulfilment," said Siddharth Prasad, Product Manager, GlobalSign. "This new capability provides technical professionals responsible for DevSecOps with an API-enabled secrets management tool with the ability to dynamically generate, access, manage and store secrets without embedding the sensitive information in code, configuration or build scripts. DevOps professionals will be better equipped to handle machine identities with the autonomy and speed the industry demands without disrupting the automated DevOps workflows since HashiCorp Vault is integrated with multiple tools across the CI/CD toolchain."

GlobalSign's PKI for DevOps is a full-fledged PKI-as-a-Service offering built on our WebTrust-audited, fault-tolerant, reliable CA infrastructure. Outsourcing your PKI to GlobalSign means developers have a single source to turn to for all certificate needs, freeing them up to focus on core competencies. To learn more about GlobalSign's solutions for DevOps, please visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/pki-devops.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations - West

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671680/GlobalSign-Completes-Integration-Between-its-Automated-PKI-Platform-and-HashiCorp