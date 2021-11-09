Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Announces Launch of New Products, Plans for 2022

Details of Latest Software Updates and New Funding Solution in Virtual Presentation

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today provides a recap of the virtual presentation held on November 4, 2021, including a business update on the latest version of its software as well as the upcoming launch of Business Warrior Funding.

A replay of the virtual shareholder presentation, recorded Nov. 4, 2021, includes the topics listed below and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/DS4ys1Rg3NU

2021 in review

Launch of V3 software

Business Warrior funding specifics

Looking ahead at 2022

V3 of Software Now Live

Version three of the Business Warrior software, the newest and most robust version, went live in October and marked a significant stepping stone for the Company going into 2022.

"The biggest update with our software was to make it obvious to business owners that this is a tool for them to use daily," states Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. "We improved our software's algorithm, as well as the look, feel and infrastructure. We went full-circle to allow the Business Warrior software to handle more users on a daily basis, as well as scale more efficiently in the future."

Version three also gives Business Warrior subscribers access to more valuable data about their business in their account. Subscribers will also see that Business Warrior Action Plans have been refreshed, with a new look and easier-to-follow content.

Sign in or create an account to view the newest version of the Business Warrior software.

Business Warrior Funding: Coming Mid-November

Business Warrior Funding, the next-generation small business lending solution, is currently in beta testing and will be going live to the public in mid-November.

"Business Warrior Funding aims to be the perfect funding solution for small businesses that aren't eligible for SBA bank loans and that don't want to pay predatory interest rates at merchant cash advances," explains Doolittle. "By approving more qualified small businesses and funding them faster, Business Warrior Funding will help solve this pain point that hinders millions of small businesses who find themselves in this gap."

The Company will make a formal announcement when Business Warrior Funding is officially launched to the public.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit BusinessWarrior.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Kassidy McDonald

Kassidy@EvolvePRandMarketing.com

Phone: 602.505.0228

SOURCE: Business Warrior Corporation

