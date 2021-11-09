Brentwood, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based phone triage, today announced the addition of Ashley Calloway as Director of Clinical Operations. In this role, Calloway will provide strategic leadership and direction for all clinical functions, ensuring nurses are sufficiently supported and patients receive the highest quality of care.

Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Blazek announces retirement. During her 13-year tenure, Blazek established and led the delivery of the top-quality nursing care for which IntellaTriage has become widely recognized.

As an extension of the care team, IntellaTriage after-hours, phone-based triage nurses handle up to 80% of hospice caller needs, dramatically reducing the amount of calls directed to on-call nursing staff and helping alleviate hospice nurse burnout, turnover and compassion fatigue.

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation's leading provider of after-hours nurse triage for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience, while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.com.

Contacts:

Meghan Carter

8432769357

meghan@growwithfuoco.com

