Bringing complementary solutions to the growing ecosystem, Kongsberg Digital and MathWorks will help further transform the energy industry

Shell (NYSE:RDS) and C3 AI (NYSE:AI) today announced that Kongsberg Digital and MathWorks will join the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI), a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the energy and process industries.

The OAI was launched by C3 AI, Shell, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft in February 2021. As the first independent software vendors to join the OAI, Kongsberg Digital and MathWorks will offer solutions that complement current offerings and help further transform the energy industry. Kongsberg Digital provides next-generation software and digital solutions to customers in maritime, oil and gas, and utilities, helping increase safety, reduce costs, and save time on land, underwater, and offshore.

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software, and its MATLAB and Simulink platforms are widely used to accelerate discovery, innovation, and development in engineering and science. Select solutions built on the Kongsberg Digital or MathWorks platforms are expected to be available through the OAI beginning in 2022. These offerings will be interoperable with existing OAI solutions delivered by OAI founding members. Trials are underway at Shell to demonstrate the business value of these integrated offerings.

The details of the upcoming solutions from Kongsberg Digital and MathWorks are outlined below:

Kongsberg Digital: Kognitwin Energy is a dynamic digital twin that delivers a rich framework for advanced digitalization and analytics, including a range of customizable solutions. It can support business goals by improving cross-functional collaboration, reducing OpEx by enabling advanced levels of remote work, increasing data-driven decision making, increasing decision automation, and accelerating innovation. Kognitwin Energy will allow customers to visualize BHC3 Reliability insights, enabling them to view facility hierarchies in a live digital twin, leverage advanced ML models to predict equipment and asset failure, and ultimately reduce unplanned downtime and deferment costs.

MathWorks: MATLAB Production Server lets users operationalize their MATLAB and Simulink analytics, models, and simulations for chemical process monitoring and optimization, geophysical data analysis, AI modeling, commodity trading, and other applications in large-scale production to maximize their business value across the enterprise. MATLAB Production Server will deliver the opportunity to integrate production-ready MATLAB and Simulink applications into operations powered by the BHC3 AI Suite. Combining the BHC3 AI Suite with MATLAB Production Server will extend the ability to deploy MATLAB and Simulink models at scale. One such example is an application that assesses the level of CO2 emitted above ground and ensures that it remains below the government-required thresholds. Interoperability of this MATLAB based application is a key step for future sustainability solutions on OAI.

"Still in its first year, the OAI is making exceptional progress towards helping the energy industry embrace new technologies and ensure climate security," said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. "Welcoming Kongsberg Digital and MathWorks into our ecosystem of global leaders today is a significant step in driving cleaner energy and climate initiatives through enterprise AI."

"Kongsberg Digital is excited to be among the first software vendors to join OAI and collaborate with others to take the energy industry forward," said Hege Skryseth, President of KongsbergDigital and EVP at KONGSBERG. "By integrating our solutions with companies at the forefront of digital technology and AI, we provide a tool that will help energy providers predict failures, reduce costs, and stay operational. We are excited to collaborate and innovate through the Open AI Energy Initiative to deliver solutions that enable more sustainable operations for the energy industry."

"Enabling energy providers to monitor gas emissions for regulatory compliance is one of many applications powered by MATLAB that can become an important part of the OAI's growing lineup of solutions to advance climate security and provide value-added services," said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. "We're proud to join the OAI early on its journey to transform the energy industry, and we look forward to working together to bring new innovations forward."

"The Open AI Energy Initiative was always intended to be an eco-system of partners who work together to develop the digital energy platform of the future," said Dan Jeavons, Vice President Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell. "We are delighted to integrate MathWorks and Kongsberg Digital's capabilities into this eco-system. At Shell we are already deploying their technologies and we expect their impact to grow in the coming years."

"Meeting the needs of today's energy industry requires an eco-system of equipment providers, domain experts, and industrial software for energy operations," said Dan Brennan, Vice President and General Manager of BakerHughesC3.ai at Baker Hughes. "The Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI) provides an opportunity for domain-specific solutions to utilize leading AI and advanced software capabilities for energy operators, helping the industry adopt AI at pace and scale to deliver critical operational efficiencies and emissions reductions targets."

Learn more about the Open AI Energy Initiative and its reliability solutions at https://bakerhughesc3.ai/products/bhc3-oai/

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

About Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for the KONGSBERG group.

About Kongsberg

KONGSBERG (OSE-ticker: KOG) is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. We work with nations, businesses and research environments to push the boundaries of technology development in industries such as space, offshore and energy, merchant marine, defence and aerospace, and more. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries, creating a total revenue of NOK 25.6bn in 2020.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales‚ has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London‚ Amsterdam‚ and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing‚ marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information‚ visit www.shell.com.

