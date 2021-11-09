Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Commercial Launch of Two New Innovative Extracellular Matrix Products from Cook Biotech Inc.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced the commercial launch of two new innovative products from Cook Biotech Inc.

Zach Fleming, Sanara's President, Surgical, stated, "A key component of our long-term strategy is to offer our customers more solutions that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. The products that we are launching, in partnership with Cook Biotech, are innovative solutions for patients. We are excited for the opportunity to bring them to market and look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with the Cook Biotech team."

The President of Cook Biotech, Umesh Patel, added, "Cook Biotech looks forward to this next step in its partnership with Sanara. The Company has an experienced team and is growing rapidly in the surgical wound care market. By partnering with Sanara, Cook Biotech is furthering its mission of delivering transformative medical solutions for improving life."

Products Overview

FORTIFY TRGTM Tissue Repair Graft is a small intestinal submucosa ("SIS") extracellular matrix ("ECM") sheet. The graft is used for implantation to reinforce soft tissue, has a thin profile, is available in multiple sizes, and can be cut to size to accommodate the patient's anatomy. FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft may be hydrated with either sterile saline or autologous body fluids, such as blood, bone marrow aspirate, or blood concentrates such as platelet concentrate. It is a FDA 510(k) cleared product and terminally sterilized.

FORTIFY FLOWABLETM Extracellular Matrix is an advanced wound care device that presents the SIS ECM technology in a way that can fill irregular wound shapes and depths. FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix is indicated for the management of wounds including: partial and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns, and skin tears) and draining wounds. FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix is provided sterile and is intended for one-time use. It is a 510(k) cleared product.

The addition of these two innovative products allows Sanara to build upon our comprehensive portfolio of surgical and wound care products and is not intended to replace any of our existing CellerateRX® Surgical products. When used, both products are considered a supply as part of the surgical event.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

About Cook Biotech

Cook Biotech Inc. develops and manufactures medical products for tissue repair and regenerative medicine applications using proprietary extracellular matrix (ECM) technologies and processes. Cook Biotech products are marketed and distributed under several brand names, including Biodesign®, OASIS® and VIM®. Cook Biotech collaborates with partners and distributors, including AxoGen Inc., Aziyo Biologics, Cook Medical Inc., Cormatrix, Katena Products Inc., Keystone Dental Inc., Sanara MedTech Inc., and Smith & Nephew Inc., to develop new products, manufacture, and provide technical support. Cook Biotech was established in 1995 and is affiliated with the Cook Group in Bloomington, Indiana. It is located in the Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit www.cookbiotech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believes," "contemplates," "continue" "could," "estimates," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predicts," "preliminary," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development of new products. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations

713-826-0524

CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671572/Sanara-MedTech-Inc-Announces-the-Commercial-Launch-of-Two-New-Innovative-Extracellular-Matrix-Products-from-Cook-Biotech-Inc