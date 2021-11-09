Grassy Lake, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Prairie Grass Inc. - A Canadian Licensed Producer is the first to bring a cannabis suppository to market, now available to medical patients across the country through Shelter Market. The launch period for provincial brick-and-mortar retailers begins with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) wholesale listing in mid-November.

Prairie Grass is launching two distinct formulations, both using input material extracted from their own farm grown cannabis. The "Relief Pods" with 10 mg THC are produced from their well known "Bruce Banner" cultivar inputs (grown in Prairie Grass's indoor craft facility) and the "Eve Pods" with 40 mg CBD, are crafted from their outdoor hemp harvest.





Founders Rebecca Thomson and Olivia Penner have backgrounds in Pharmacy and Registered Nursing, ensuring their products are formulated with strong principles of pharmacokinetics and physiology in mind. They recognized that suppositories are an overlooked delivery mechanism for providing effective, targeted pain relief.

"We believe that all cannabis has therapeutic benefits, whether you are accessing it through medical or recreational channels. Through our own experiences as medical cannabis patients, we found it necessary to create new ways for people to take control of their health and manage their overall wellness." - Rebecca Thomson

Irritable bowel syndrome ("IBS") and other common digestive issues are on the rise in all genders, and many individuals are in search of holistic options for relief. Cannabis suppositories are intended to support both female and male wellness functions, providing targeted relief from soreness, menstrual pain, and intercourse-related discomforts.

"We are passionate about engaging women in this conversation in order to foster a future of better questions, better answers, and ultimately better access to cannabis care." - Olivia Penner

Cannabinoids administered vaginally or rectally bypass the digestive tract and first-pass metabolism in the liver, and are delivered directly to the bloodstream. This can help facilitate a higher absorption rate of cannabinoids in the body. The suppositories have been specifically formulated to provide localized relief, with targeted dosing directly to the pelvis and surrounding region.

Prairie Grass Inc. products are batch tested and safety-tested formulations. For detailed medical information, Prairie Grass Inc. encourages you to seek professional medical advice through your family doctor. Feel free to refer to www.prairiegrass.com for more information.

About Prairie Grass:

Prairie Grass Inc. is a Canadian Cannabis Standard Cultivation and Processing license holder based in Grassy Lake, Alberta. The sunshine and soil-rich irrigated farm in the heart of the prairies features outdoor hemp cultivation, and an indoor craft cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Founders and sisters Rebecca Thomson and Olivia Penner grew up on the family farm that spans four generations of regenerative and sustainable farming, and now supports the Prairie Grass business. Prior to launching their cannabis brand, Rebecca and Olivia worked in pharmacy and nursing, inspiring them to diversify the farm and expand upon the family's multi-generational legacy to expand from "farming food, to farming wellness".

