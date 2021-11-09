- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy is likely to cut its margin guidance in its earnings report tomorrow, after Siemens Gamesa issued lower than expected outlook on Friday, analysts said.
- • Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for Siemens Energy outlook for the current year has been in the range of 2% to 3%
- • Siemens Energy has a 3-year guidance of 6-8% adjusted EBITA margin for the Gas & Power business
- • It will need significant margin expansion to meet that goal, both next year and in 2023, Bank of America said
- • BofA rates Siemens Energy buy, with price target EUR 29
