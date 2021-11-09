Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
09.11.21
16:27 Uhr
0,113 Euro
-0,015
-11,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.11.2021 | 15:41
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Izafe Group AB TO 10 (579/21)

At the request of Izafe Group AB, Izafe Group AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Premier as from November 12, 2021. 



Security name: Izafe Group AB TO 10 B
--------------------------------------
Short name:   IZAFE TO 10 B     
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016803118     
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240567        
--------------------------------------





Terms:  Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during September 12, 2022 - September 
     23, 2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 1.0 and   
     above SEK 2.25. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new 
     B-share in Izafe Group AB.                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri September 27, 2022 - October 11, 2022.                 
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   October 7, 2022.                            
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
