Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Izafe Group AB TO 10 (579/21)

At the request of Izafe Group AB, Izafe Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from November 12, 2021. Security name: Izafe Group AB TO 10 B -------------------------------------- Short name: IZAFE TO 10 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016803118 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240567 -------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during September 12, 2022 - September 23, 2022. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 1.0 and above SEK 2.25. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Izafe Group AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri September 27, 2022 - October 11, 2022. ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 7, 2022. tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.