The Myths About Using Home Solar Installation, from Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / More and more homeowners across the United States are discovering the truth behind installing solar panels for their homes. As the threat of climate change and impending restrictions on fossil fuels loom, it could not be a better time to make the switch to home-installed solar panels. Not only does this decision save money and help the planet, but is becoming an extremely popular source of energy for American homes.

"Every four minutes, another American family is installing solar panels on their homes," says Nathan Billmaier, CEO and Founder of Sopris Solar . "This cost-effective energy source is an increasingly popular choice, and companies like Sopris Solar are helping pave the way for the future of renewable energy."

As the new wave of solar energy sweeps America, there's never been a better time to disprove the myths Americans have surrounding the home installation of solar panels. Here are some of Sopris Solar's major myths about solar installation.

Solar systems require a large upfront investment

While some solar installation services may require a large upfront cost, Sopris Solar helps homeowners find the most cost-effective solution for financing their solar panels.

"Sopris Solar offers a range of financing options, including one that is zero down payment," says Nathan Billmaier. "Most of our customers can purchase their systems through one of our financing partners without a down payment, helping keep solar installations affordable."

Solar systems will not increase the value of your home

Solar panels are one addition that is sure to help increase the value of homes, and the evidence behind this claim only continues to grow. Thanks to research at The Department of Energy Berkeley National Laboratory - completed by using cost estimates, income estimates, and side-by-side comparisons with similar non-solar homes - solar panels were found to boost home value significantly.

On average, these findings revealed that buyers were willing to pay around $15K more for an average 3.6kW host-owned solar system outfitted house than a comparable home with no solar installations.

"If you own a home with a solar system, you're making an investment that will not only immediately increase the value of your home, but also steadily increase the home's price over time," says Nathan Billmaier. "As solar energy continues to become a more popular addition to homes, houses with pre-installed solar systems will only continue to increase in value."

Moving will nullify my investment in my solar system

Fortunately for those considering moving, the government is stepping in to help redistribute the cost of investments. With a 30% federal tax credit for going solar, homeowners can keep these tax credits and use them to pay off the system with the sale of the house.

Studies have indicated that home solar systems help their owners recoup up to 150% of the cost of installations when they are sold .

"This research is a great example of why homeowners don't need to be committed to living in their homes long term for the investment in solar energy to be worthwhile," says Nathan Billmaier.

With just a few of the myths around solar energy disproven, it is clear that the investment in home solar installation is worth the investment under a wide range of circumstances. Thanks to the work of Nathan Billmaier at Sopris Solar, solar systems are becoming increasingly affordable and accessible. For more on the unique combination of renewable energy and economic viability offered by solar panels, be sure to check out Sopris Solar .

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Sopris Solar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671893/The-Myths-About-Using-Home-Solar-Installation-from-Sopris-Solar