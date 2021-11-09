Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Tradegate
08.11.21
11:44 Uhr
42,000 Euro
+0,400
+0,96 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,80041,20016:18
41,20041,40016:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2021 | 16:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Announces Acquisition of Bora Payment Systems

Straight through processing capabilities added to Paymode-X Network

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Bora Payments Systems, enabling Paymode-X vendors to utilize straight through processing (STP) as a method of accepting virtual card payments. The combination adds new bank channel relationships to Paymode-X and capabilities that improve the network's virtual card program, an important revenue driver for Paymode-X.

Today, most virtual card payments are delivered through encrypted email or via secure portal access. This manual task can become expensive and burdensome as a vendor accepts higher volumes of virtual card payments from their customer base. Virtual card payments made via STP are processed directly to the vendor's bank account while delivering rich remittance data. That results in savings of both time and effort, as well as reduced card acceptance costs, for vendors with high volumes of virtual card payments.

"For more and more customers and channel partners, the ultimate digital transformation of payables requires a comprehensive strategy for all payments-domestic, international, B2B and B2C," said Tom Dolan, General Manager, Paymode-X, Bottomline. "Today, however, the card payment piece of the equation can be inefficient and cumbersome. For vendors, these new STP capabilities eliminate manual processing associated with virtual cards, shorten their invoice-to-cash cycle and optimize acceptance economics. For payers, they help improve relationships with suppliers, providing them with more payments acceptance options that offer great efficiency and cost-effectiveness."

The transaction was structured as an asset purchase for $15 million in cash, and is not expected to have any material impact on Bottomline's previously issued financial guidance.

About Bottomline:
Bottomline.

Media Contact:

John Stevens
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
1 (978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
0044 789 4256448


BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.