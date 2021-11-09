Evotec AG: Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) announced today the closing of its public offering on 08 November 2021 in the United States of 20,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). Each ADS represents half of one ordinary share of Evotec. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Evotec at a public offering price of $ 21.75 per ADS.

On 05 November 2021, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley, as representatives of the several underwriters, notified Evotec of the underwriters' partial exercise of their option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional ADSs, representing 1,500,000 ordinary shares (the "Option") at the price of $ 21.75 per ADS. The Option is expected to close on 15 November 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

In total, Evotec expects the gross proceeds of the transaction to amount to $ 500 million comprising the base offering of 20,000,000 ADSs ($ 435 million) and, upon closing, the exercised Option to purchase 2,995,000 additional ADSs ($ 65 million), before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Evotec.

Evotec's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as lead joint book-running managers for the public offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen, and RBC Capital Markets also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The ADSs will be issued under Evotec's revised ADS program, which continues to be administered by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on 03 November 2021. The offering was made through a prospectus. Copies thereof may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or Jurisdiction.

This communication and the information contained herein is made solely for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of a prospectus or any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Evotec, in any jurisdiction. Neither this communication, nor any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contractual commitment or investment decision in relation to the securities of Evotec, in any jurisdiction, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any such securities.

The placement of the securities mentioned in this communication is directed only at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (the " EEA ") who are " Qualified Investors " within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation EU 2017/1129 (" Prospectus Regulation ") (" Qualified Investors "). Any person in the EEA who acquires the securities in any offer (an " Investor ") or to whom any offer of the securities is made will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the " Order ") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons "). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and will only be engaged with such persons. Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

