Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
WKN: A3DAXX ISIN: SE0017083983 Ticker-Symbol: RBR 
Berlin
09.11.21
16:32 Uhr
3,118 Euro
-1,017
-24,59 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.11.2021 | 17:05
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for RNB Retail and Brands AB (under name change to Coala-Life Group AB (publ)) is removed (583/21)

On September 28, 2021, the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (under name
change to Coala-Life Group AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation
status with reference to agreements entered into by the Company for the sale of
its business operations and the acquisition of Coala-Life AB instead, resulting
in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing of the Company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On October 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had been assessed to meet the requirements for listing of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On October 27, 2021, the observation status for the Company's shares was
updated since the Company had applied for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

On October 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's delisting application,
conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market instead. 

On November 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
it had sold its previous business operations and completed the acquisition of
Coala-Life AB, and that the Company's shares had been admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of November 9, 2021. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code
SE0017083983, order book ID 13467). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
