Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for RNB Retail and Brands AB (under name change to Coala-Life Group AB (publ)) is removed (583/21)

On September 28, 2021, the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (under name change to Coala-Life Group AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to agreements entered into by the Company for the sale of its business operations and the acquisition of Coala-Life AB instead, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On October 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had been assessed to meet the requirements for listing of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On October 27, 2021, the observation status for the Company's shares was updated since the Company had applied for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On October 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's delisting application, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. On November 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that it had sold its previous business operations and completed the acquisition of Coala-Life AB, and that the Company's shares had been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of November 9, 2021. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code SE0017083983, order book ID 13467). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB