Compete366 works with luxury British brand Smythson of Bond Street to streamline device and application management

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Alex Oliveira joined as Head of IT at Smythson in early 2020, he aimed to replace old hardware (both servers and laptops) and upgrade to the latest version of Windows, implementing a standard set up for everyone. The aim was to provide a more structured and organised solution to better manage the IT environment. However, within two months of joining the company, the global Covid pandemic had taken hold. The team needed to be able to work from home, but without reliable VPN access this initially proved very difficult. Alex needed to react quickly to keep business operations running smoothly.

Smythson chose to work with Microsoft Gold Partner Compete366 to hand hold them through the process, as Smythson wanted to ensure that they had the right set up for every department. A standard desktop installation was initially piloted with IT and then tested with different departments, in order to check the team had correct access to all of the business applications they needed.

As Alex explains "We were impressed with Compete366 from the outset. Before we even kicked off the project they helped us with licensing advice to get the right solution for our business. We knew they would be the right partner for us as they showed they were keen to help and guide us."

Microsoft Intune is a cloud based Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile Application Management (MAM) solution. In conjunction with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Intune can be used to manage all devices and applications, including Windows laptops, IoS devices, Macbooks and Android devices too.

The Mobile Application Management (MAM) in Intune protects an organisation's data at the application level, including custom apps and store apps. App management can be used on organisation-owned devices, and personal devices.

InTune has saved time in IT, whilst also providing a better experience for employees, enabling them to work from wherever they are, and in collaboration with other team members. The team makes full use of the Microsoft capabilities such as Teams and OneDrive.

As Alex explains "Using InTune, we have been able to make access to our systems a more self-service experience whilst also reducing our users reliance on IT support. This allows us to focus on IT projects of strategic importance to the business. We are also able to keep all of our devices up to date and secure as we have automated the application of Microsoft patches."

Alex continues "In a relatively small IT team it is important that we focus our efforts on the important things for the company. Compete366 never put any pressure on us, they worked to our timescales, understood the pressures of the Covid situation and repeated lockdowns on our business. Throughout they were a real partner for us and an integral part of building the solution."

About Smythson

Since 1887, when Frank Smythson opened the doors of his first store on London's New Bond Street, Smythson has been creating pieces that capture life's unfolding narrative.

From bags and accessories to leather-bound notebooks, diaries, stationery and home accessories; every Smythson piece is crafted to be a companion to a storied life, accompanying extraordinary experiences and those beautifully ordinary moments in between.

