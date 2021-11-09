Anzeige
09.11.2021 | 17:58
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Investment Manager Dealing in Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 9

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on November 9, 2021, ATLIS LLC purchased 660,000 ordinary shares at a price of 237.74p per share. ATLIS LLC is an investment vehicle related to Paul Sherman, a key employee of the Company's Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this purchase, ATLIS LLC holds 1,971,810 ordinary shares, representing 2.85 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

Additionally, Jack Hsiao, a key employee of the Company's Investment Manager, purchased 90,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 237.74p per share on November 9, 2021. Following this purchase, Jack Hsiao holds 167,115 ordinary shares, representing 0.24 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Singer Capital Markets+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 405
Andy Le Page
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com
