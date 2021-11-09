BOOSTHEAT: ENTRY INTO THE OPERATIONAL PHASE OF THE EUROPEAN H2020 PROJECT "SUN HORIZON" AIMING FOR THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COUPLING OF A HEAT PUMP WITH SOLAR POWER

Vénissieux, November 9, 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / ALBOO), a French industrial player in energy efficiency, DUALSUN, the leading French manufacturer of hybrid solar panels, and Ratiotherm, a supplier of sustainable and environmentally responsible heating systems, have announced the entry into the operational phase of the SUN HORIZON collaborative project, with the objective of the renewable energy combination of a heat pump with solar power. This collaborative project is supported by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 (H2020) programme for research and innovation.

The goal of the SUN HORIZON project is to demonstrate the effectiveness of integrating solar power (photovoltaic panels and hybrid solar panels) into heat pump technology for heating and cooling applications at several pilot sites around Europe, in order to reduce as much as possible greenhouse gas emissions, energy bills, and the consumption of fossil fuels.

Initiated in October 2018, this European project brings together more than twenty French and European partners, including CEA-INES, the French National Institute for Solar Energy for the research aspect, as well as technological partners such as BOOSTHEAT, DUALSUN, Ratiotherm, Schneider Electric (as a specialist in energy management) and Check Watt (service company for the user interface aspect).

The objective of the SUN HORIZON project is founded on three main pillars:

The optimised design, engineering, and manufacturing of SUN HORIZON technologies;

Smart monitoring of heating and cooling systems;

Management and demonstration based on key performance indicators.

I Two first installations for single-family houses

At the end of October 2021, BOOSTHEAT, DUALSUN, and Ratiotherm carried out the first coupling installations of a heat pump with a solar energy system using photovoltaic and solar hybrid panels installed on two individual houses in Riga, Latvia. Latvia has the highest gas grid penetration in Europe and has rolled out a large number of heat pumps throughout the country. The data collected may prove to be particularly informative due to the harshness of the winters there.

In practical terms, the heat pump installed by BOOSTHEAT will provide space heating and domestic hot water for the two individual houses. The DUALSUN solar panels will be used to cover as much of the heating needs as possible and to generate electricity for heating and domestic appliances. If surplus electricity is produced, it will be fed into the power grid.

The demonstration phase will run until the end of 2023 to record as much data as possible. As part of the project, a cloud-based monitoring platform will be set up by CW & IES. It will be used to collect performance data for the development of optimised algorithms and tools, including key performance indicators (KPIs), to anticipate maintenance needs, optimise management to maximise solar operation, and provide the manufacturer with data for designing new installations.

SUN HORIZON plans to have a total of eight demonstration sites in Europe for a variety of applications (single-family homes, apartments, small residential complexes, swimming pools, and sports centres).

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Formed in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a key player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the ecological transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by seven families of patents. The compressor significantly optimises energy consumption and leads to a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has set up its head office, research centre, and industrial site in Vénissieux, near Lyon (the historical hub of the HVAC* industry in France). The company was awarded the Bpifrance Innovative Company and French Fab certifications. BOOSTHEAT is listed on the Euronext Growth equity market in Paris, (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning.



ABOUT DUALSUN

DualSun is a French manufacturer of solar panels and designer of the first certified hybrid solar panel in the world. Their 2-in-1 panel produces both electricity and hot water. In total, it provides three times more energy than a standard photovoltaic panel of the same size. Certified "Made in France", that panel was designed by a team of engineers based in Marseilles and manufactured in a dedicated factory that has been awarded the label "Vitrine Industrie du Futur" (Industry Showcase of the Future) in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

DualSun is also developing a range of the most efficient photovoltaic solar panels on the market. With several thousand installations worldwide on individual houses, residential buildings, or private and public swimming pools, DualSun is a rapidly growing manufacturing company.

For 10 years, DualSun has been committed to developing local ecological solutions to increase the energy autonomy of buildings, reduce their carbon footprint, and meet all their energy needs in a renewable way. Find out more about DualSun at dualsun.com.

ABOUT ratiotherm

Founded in 1991 in Dollnstein, Upper Bavaria, ratiotherm is a company specialised in heating and energy storage technologies. ratiotherm sets itself apart not only by virtue of its wide range of heat pumps, stratified storage systems, and control techniques, but also its broad offering of solutions for generating hot water, electricity, and solar thermal energy. ratiotherm also stands out for its consulting expertise as a provider of comprehensive, intelligent solutions for modern heat and energy supply. From coming up with innovative energy concepts, to making them a reality and developing control strategies, ratiotherm is a highly skilled partner for crafting state-of-the-art smart local heating concepts. And making use of solar thermal energy, geothermal energy, or waste heat are not a problem either. Through a clever combination of photovoltaic technology and high-efficiency combined heat and power generation, households and businesses alike can be set up with an auxiliary supply of locally generated electricity.

