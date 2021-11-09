Results from HERACLES trial in 24 patients with GI-predominant, steroid-resistant grade III-IV aGvHD and from EAP program in 52 patients with aGvHD with GI involvement having failed previous therapies

MaaT013, the Company's lead drug candidate, is a high-richness, high-diversity Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy (MET)

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that additional results from its Phase 2 trial HERACLES (NCT03359980) and extended results from its compassionate use (EAP) program for lead microbiome therapeutic MaaT013 will be discussed in an oral presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting held from December 11-14, 2021. With these additional data from its MaaT013 Phase 2 trial and from MaaT013 early access program, this is the second year that results from the Company are selected for an oral presentation, and the fifth year in a row that the Company presents data at the ASH conference.

The HERACLES results include data from 24 patients with grade III-IV, steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal (GI)-predominant, acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease (aGvHD) that were treated with MaaT013 as second line therapy. The EAP results include data from 52 patients treated with MaaT013, with steroid-resistant or steroid-dependent aGvHD with GI involvement, who had previously failed 1 to 6 lines (median: 3) lines of systemic therapy; MaaT Pharma provided the product to hospitals under a compassionate access program in France ("accès compassionnel"- EAP). MaaT013 is a high-richness, high-diversity Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy (MET) derived from pooled donations from strictly vetted healthy individuals and is presented as an enema.

The data will be presented by Prof. Mohamad Mohty, professor and head of the Hematology and Cellular Therapy Department at the Saint-Antoine Hospital and Sorbonne University.

Oral Presentation details:

Title: Pooled Allogenic Fecal Microbiotherapy MaaT013 for the Treatment of Steroid-Refractory Gastrointestinal Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Results from the Phase IIa Heracles Study and Expanded Access Program

Abstract No: 262

Session Name: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Treatment of acute and chronic graft vs. host disease

Date/Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021; 2:45 PM EST

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, B304-B305

MaaT Pharma will announce the results through a press release on Monday, December 13, 2021.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaTPharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006292/en/

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma

Hervé AFFAGARD

Co-Founder and CEO

+33 4 28 29 14 00

haffagard@maat-pharma.com



MaaT Pharma

Pauline RICHAUD

Corporate Communication Manager

+33 6 07 55 25 36

prichaud@maat-pharma.com



Trophic Communications

Corporate Communication

Jacob VERGHESE or

Gretchen SCHWEITZER

+49 89 23 88 77 31

maat@trophic.eu



ACTIFIN, Financial Communication

Ghislaine GASPARETTO

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

maatpharma@actifin.fr