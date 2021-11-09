DJ BILENDI: Continued strong revenue growth: Q3 2021 +23.2 % and 9M 2021 +25.7%

Continued strong revenue growth:

Q3 2021 +23.2 % and 9M 2021 +25.7%

Paris, 9 November 2021 - Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology and data for research, today publishes its Q3 2021 and 9M 2021 revenue.

Q3 9M YTD In EURM' - - - - 2019 2020 20211 2019 2020 20211 (unaudited figures) 21/20 21/19 21/20 21/19 France 1,6 1,7 2,2 +24,9% +35,8% 5,7 5,3 6,9 +29,6% +21,8% International 5,4 6,3 7,7 +22,8% +42,8% 16,7 17,8 22,1 +24,5% +32,3% Total 7,0 8,0 9,9 +23,2% +41,2% 22,4 23,1 29,0 +25,7% +29,7%

In the third quarter of 2021, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR9.9m, strong growth of +23.2% compared to Q3 2020 (+21.3% organically (1) and at constant exchange rates). Compared to the third quarter of 2019, growth amounted to +41.2%.

International activities continued to deliver a solid performance with consolidated revenues of EUR7.7m, up +22.8% compared to Q3 2020. All of the Group's European offices contributed to this strong upward trend.

In France, business also grew robustly in Q3 2021 with consolidated revenues of EUR2.2m, up +24.9% on the year.

Over the first nine months of 2021, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR29.0m, showing a year-on-year increase of +25.7% (24.5% organically (1) and at constant exchange rates). Compared to the same period in 2019, growth amounted to +29.7%.

This strong and continued growth reflects the dynamic market trend as well as the result of the Group's offensive strategy to gain market share that Bilendi has been pursuing for several years.

Continued growth momentum and reassertion of 2023 ambitions

On the strength of this robust growth in Q3 and anticipating a continuation of its commercial momentum, Bilendi reaffirms its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic growth, targeted acquisitions and the ambition to reach by 2023 a turnover of EUR 50 million and an EBITDA of 20 to 25% of revenue, i.e., between EUR 10 million and EUR 12.5 million.

Next publication: 2021 Revenues, 23rd February 2022 (after market).

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2020, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 34.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

