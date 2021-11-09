The Spanish Government published the Royal Decree-law (the Law) that transposes the European Commission's Covered Bond Directive (the Directive), which outlines the harmonisation of covered bond (CB) frameworks across Europe, into Spanish law. The Law aligns with the Directive and includes several positive features for Spanish CBs. However, the high Spanish overcollateralisation level, which is one of the main strengths of CB, may decrease in the future because the required OC level has dropped to 5% from the previously required 25% and 42.9%.

This commentary is based on DBRS Morningstar's first understanding of the updated rules, and summarises the most relevant changes.

Some of the positive features are:

The more restrictive loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) and the requirement to frequently update property valuations, which DBRS Morningstar expects will improve the quality of the mortgage cover pools.

The six-month liquidity buffer required in the cover pool.

Maturity extensions specifically allowed by law. The lack of discretion for the issuer to extend the maturity of the bonds, once specified in the contractual terms and conditions of the CB, mitigate potential reputational risks in case the issuer wants to extend the maturity of the CB at its discretion.

An independent party (the cover pool monitor) to perform ongoing monitoring of the cover pool is required.

In case of insolvency or resolution, a special cover pool administrator is assigned to protect the interests of the CB holders.

Some of the negative features are:

The minimum OC level required by law has dropped to 5% from the previous levels of 25% and 42.9% DBRS Morningstar expects that the high OC level, which has been one of the main strengths of Spanish CB, may decrease.

The law does not exclude loans where a default is considered to have occurred from contributing to the coverage requirement and the calculation of the OC, as long as they are collateralised.

There are no specific rules for stress tests to be made on the CB programme.

The maturity extension needs to be subject to objective criteria and be approved by the Bank of Spain, which could lead to delays if the issuer needs to extend the maturity of a CB.

The cover pool monitor does not need to be separate from the credit institution, although should comply with specific independence criteria.

There is a risk of acceleration if the issuer becomes insolvent.

To view the full report, click here: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/387729/the-updated-law-on-spanish-covered-bonds-well-aligned-with-the-european-directive

Click here to register for the webinar on this topic: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/15677/519231

The DBRS Morningstar group of companies consists of DBRS, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)(NRSRO, DRO affiliate); DBRS Limited (Ontario, Canada)(DRO, NRSRO affiliate); DBRS Ratings GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany)(EU CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate); and DBRS Ratings Limited (England and Wales)(UK CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate). For more information on regulatory registrations, recognitions and approvals of the DBRS Morningstar group of companies, please see: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/highlights.pdf. The DBRS Morningstar group of companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. 2021 DBRS Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information upon which DBRS Morningstar ratings and other types of credit opinions and reports are based is obtained by DBRS Morningstar from sources DBRS Morningstar believes to be reliable. DBRS Morningstar does not audit the information it receives in connection with the analytical process, and it does not and cannot independently verify that information in every instance. The extent of any factual investigation or independent verification depends on facts and circumstances. DBRS Morningstar ratings, other types of credit opinions, reports and any other information provided by DBRS Morningstar are provided "as is" and without representation or warranty of any kind. DBRS Morningstar hereby disclaims any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, fitness for any particular purpose or non-infringement of any of such information. In no event shall DBRS Morningstar or its directors, officers, employees, independent contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, DBRS Morningstar Representatives) be liable (1) for any inaccuracy, delay, loss of data, interruption in service, error or omission or for any damages resulting therefrom, or (2) for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, compensatory or consequential damages arising from any use of ratings and rating reports or arising from any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance or contingency within or outside the control of DBRS Morningstar or any DBRS Morningstar Representative, in connection with or related to obtaining, collecting, compiling, analyzing, interpreting, communicating, publishing or delivering any such information. No DBRS Morningstar entity is an investment advisor. DBRS Morningstar does not provide investment, financial or other advice. Ratings, other types of credit opinions, other analysis and research issued or published by DBRS Morningstar are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion and not statements of fact as to credit worthiness, investment, financial or other advice or recommendations to purchase, sell or hold any securities. A report with respect to a DBRS Morningstar rating or other credit opinion is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. DBRS Morningstar may receive compensation for its ratings and other credit opinions from, among https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/disclaimer/ others, issuers, insurers, guarantors and/or underwriters of debt securities. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of third party websites accessed through hypertext or other computer links and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to any person or entity for the use of such third party websites. This publication may not be reproduced, retransmitted or distributed in any form without the prior written consent of DBRS Morningstar. ALL DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS ARE SUBJECT TO DISCLAIMERS AND CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. PLEASE READ THESE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS AT https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/about/disclaimer. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS, POLICIES AND METHODOLOGIES, ARE AVAILABLE ON https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com. Users may, through hypertext or other computer links, gain access to websites operated by persons other than DBRS Morningstar. Such hyperlinks are provided for convenience only, and are the exclusive responsibility of the owners of such websites. DBRS Morningstar does not endorse the content, the operator or operations of third party websites. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of such websites and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to you or any other person or entity for the use of third party websites.

The English version of this press release prevails.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006332/en/

Contacts:

Dennis Ferreira European.Communications@dbrsmorningstar.com