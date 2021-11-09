LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 8 November 2021, the following share purchase transactions were made:

(i) Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, purchased 20,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at US$7.08 per share.

Following this transaction, Robert Lusardi has an interest in the Company of 28,000 common shares, representing 0.0115%, and

(ii) Sally Williams, Non-Executive Director, purchased 9,660 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.175 per share.

Following this transaction, Sally Williams has an interest in the Company of 11,082 common shares, representing 0.0045%.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Lusardi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$7.08 20,000 d) Aggregated information

20,000

US$141,600.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-08 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sally Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.175 9,660 d) Aggregated information

9,660

£49,990.50 e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-08 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification