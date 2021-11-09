Nobility Esports LLC: Nobility Token: SafeMoon and Shiba Inu on Steroids

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Long gone are the days of Bitcoin-made billionaires. While early investors in the cryptocurrency saw lavish ROIs, mainstream currencies including BTC and ETH have become so established that it's no longer possible to multiply your initial investment to 50, 100 or 1000x returns. As such, savvy investors are opting to invest in altcoins - newer crypto projects where buyers once again have the chance to be early and see exponential returns on their funds.

Some of these altcoins, such as SafeMoon and Shiba Inu , have shown promise this year as early investors were once again able to multiply their initial buy-ins to tremendous returns. But with over 2 million SafeMoon holders and 836,000 for SHIB, it's now far too late to be early to either of these projects, and their lack of solid fundamentals are starting to make long-term holders regret their initial purchase.

This is where Nobility comes in to blow earlier altcoins out of the water. At just over 9,000 current holders, any investment into the project is still incredibly early - and unlike other altcoins, Nobility has the potential for practical application that will allow it to expand long after its initial boom.

Where SafeMoon and SHIB act simply as stores of value, increasing their price only as new investors buy in while providing little real world utility, Nobility is on the path to revolutionizing the world of esports, operating as a gaming conglomerate in addition to providing returns to investors.

Working with FaZe Clan co-owner and NACL CEO David Chen , Nobility is organizing monthly esports tournaments where winners will be afforded large sums of its token. These tokens are going to have several use cases within Nobility's platform, starting with an NFT -based skins marketplace that will function within current gaming systems and be transferable to the imminent metaverse . This marketplace will have support for Binance Smart Chain , Ethereum , and Polygon while using Nobility Token as its primary currency.

Nobility is also introducing a secure esports betting platform, using their blockchain to ensure fair results and fast payouts. Gambling on this platform will take several forms - from betting on these aforementioned tournaments, to PvP betting similar to GameBattles where players can win Nobility Token in matches against each other. The company will also be rolling out its own in-house designed play-to-earn video games, further adding utility and volume to their token.

All of this is happening in conjunction with Nobility's plans to introduce its own streaming platform rivaling that of Twitch, broadcasting their own tournaments and giving players the option to host their own streams. Just as Twitch streamers receive donations , Nobility's streaming platform will allow esports professionals to receive Nobility Tokens from their fans, adding more weight to this already cohesive esports ecosystem.

Holding Nobility is an experience more akin to holding stock in a fortune 500 company than investing in an altcoin. Where many altcoins such as SafeMoon and Cardano offer marginal dividends to their holders in the form of more of their own token, Nobility holders receive BUSD , a federally-regulated stablecoin fully backed by the U.S. dollar.

Many altcoins have problems with wallet-monopolization, with just a few holders controlling the bulk of the total tokens in circulation. This creates an unhealthy marketplace in which the coin's value can be decimated on the whim of just a handful of investors. By contrast, Nobility's top wallets hold a relatively small percentage of the total tokens in circulation - an intentional practice by the founders that will be maintained as the company grows in value to assure stability for all investors.

It's practices like these, in addition to Nobility's practical applications, that set it apart from the pack. The brainchild of the NOBLE owner Kyle McDougal and Wifi Money founders Chris Frederick and Alex Moeller , and boosted by early investor and hands-on advisor David Chen , the crypto startup is on a fast-track to change the world of esports as we know it - and make its early holders lavishly rich in the process.

