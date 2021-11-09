XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Completes the Acquisition of Star Teams Inc.

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) ("XVIVO") has today completed the acquisition of all shares in the US organ recovery company Star Teams Inc. ("Star Teams") that XVIVO announced on October 28, 2021.

On October 28, 2021, XVIVO announced that the company had entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Star Teams. The completion of the acquisition was conditional upon XVIVO obtaining financing for an initial purchase price of USD 12.61 million with an additional potential earn-out payment of up to USD 13.75 million (in total USD 26.36 million) through the new issue of shares that the company successfully carried out later the same day. XVIVO has today paid the initial cash purchase price and completed the acquisition of Star Teams. Accordingly, Star Teams will be consolidated into XVIVO as of November 9, 2021.

For further information on the acquisition and Star Teams, please see the press release that XVIVO published on October 28, 2021.

November 9, 2021

Gothenburg

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)