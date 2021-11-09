Healthcare administration professor and former Florida state senator agree to join Puget President & CEO Karen Fordham as new board members

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PUGE) ("Puget"), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces today that Professor John (Jay) Shiver of George Mason University and former Florida State Senator Nancy Detert have agreed to serve as independent members of Puget's Board of Directors. Their terms will start following the conclusion of Puget's current Limited Securities Offering concurrently with the initiation of coverage under an officers and directors liability insurance policy.

At the Annual Shareholder's Meeting held on June 7, 2021, the shareholders ratified the recommendation that Puget's board be expanded to nine or more members, at least three of whom should be independent so that audit, nominating, and compensation committees could be implemented as envisioned by Puget's articles of incorporation and bylaws. Ms. Detert and Mr. Shiver fill two of these three independent positions. In addition, Karen Fordham, Puget's President & CEO, has been formally elected as a member of the Board of Directors.

John (Jay) Shiver, MHA, age 75, is an assistant professor and the Undergraduate Coordinator of Health Administration and Policy at George Mason University where he teaches in the graduate and undergraduate programs. He is a seasoned healthcare executive and thought leader, consultant, and healthcare operations manager with more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration, physician practice management, and management consulting. As a consultant, he has assisted healthcare organizations and medical universities across the country. He has advised health system leaders, boards of trustees, physicians, and medical school leaders on a broad range of issues including strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, new venture development, strategic alliances, organizational development, conflict resolution, clinical service line development, and ambulatory care strategies. Prior to his management consulting career, Mr. Shiver had fifteen years of hospital operations experience with teaching facilities of up to 970 beds. He also served as the CEO of a 160-physician group practice and physician billing company. Mr. Shiver has served as faculty for the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Academy of Medical Administrators, and lectures nationally. He publishes regularly, has edited numerous texts and newsletters, hosted healthcare internet sites and hosted a television show. He has served as Past President of National Capital Healthcare Executives, Past Board Member of Kiwanis of Washington, DC, and the United Way of Arlington County. His many publications include the following books which are directly relevant to Puget's strategy: "Managing Integrated Health Systems" and "Freestanding Emergency Centers, a Guide to Planning, Organization and Management."

Mr. Shiver is a 1968 graduate of the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina and holds a Master's degree in Medical Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

"I am looking forward to working with so many innovative people in the healthcare industry," says Mr. Shiver. "Puget's mission to create an efficient, comprehensive, and accessible healthcare delivery system is exactly what I have been researching and writing about. Finally, a company has come along that has my same vision."

"Mr. Shiver's diverse experience across the professional and academic realms of healthcare administration brings the wisdom that we need on the Board to guide us to the next stage of growth," says Karen Fordham, Puget's President & CEO. "After reading his book, "Managing Integrated Health Systems," I'm convinced that our world views are aligned and am confident we could not have chosen a better evangelist for our company and our strategy."

Nancy C. Detert, age 77, has served as member of the Sarasota County Commission since 2016. During 2016, she was a candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Florida's 13th Congressional District. From 2008 to 2016, she represented parts of Sarasota and Charlotte Counties in the Florida Senate and from 1998 to 2006 served in the Florida House of Representatives and prior to that served on the Sarasota County School Board from 1988-1992. Commissioner Detert has also served on the Enterprise Florida board of Directors (2009) and the Florida Commission on Tourism (2009). From 1983 until 2007, Ms. Detert served as President of the Osprey Mortgage Company in Venice, Florida, which she founded.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Commissioner Detert attended Siena Heights University in Michigan. Ms. Detert, a descendant of Charles Carroll, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, is the recipient of numerous awards and many bills sponsored by her were passed including the Nancy Detert Caring and Compassionate Act, a bill that extends Foster Care from age 18 to 21.

Ms. Detert has earned many honors and awards during her career, including the City of Venice, Pillar of the Community Award, 2015; the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Distinguished Advocate Award, 2015; the Florida League of Cities, Legislative Distinction Award, 2014; the Big Brothers Big Sisters, Legislator of the Year Award, 2014; and the Florida Bar Trial Lawyers Section Champion of Justice Independence Award, 2011; and the Florida Music Educators' Association, Friend of Music Education Award, 2010. For more information on her impressive list of accolades, see https://www.pugettechnologies.com/team.

"Ms. Detert will add balance to our Board with her distinguished career in public service," says Karen Fordham, Puget's President & CEO. "Her passion for building the local community will enable her to act as a voice for the patients that we plan to serve with our integrated healthcare delivery system."

"I'm excited about Puget's goal to improve accessibility to and quality of healthcare, and to accelerate innovation in other social impact-driven industries such as climate change," says Ms. Detert. "I am looking forward to working with Ms. Fordham and her team to make an impact in our local, national, and global community."

