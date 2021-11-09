Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its independent directors.

The Company's two independent directors have each been granted an option to purchase up to 261,500 Common Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at an exercise price of $0.175 per share. Each option will vest and become exercisable as to 1/3 of the Shares issuable under the option on each of the following dates: November 9, 2021 (the "Grant Date"), the first anniversary of the Grant Date, and the second anniversary of the Grant Date. The options expire on November 9, 2026, five years after the Grant Date.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is an Ontario corporation dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The technology allows manufacturing operations to clean their wastewater that would otherwise require costly disposal. The technology also enables the reclamation of up to 90% of the waste as clean water and the return of this valuable resource to the environment. Alternatively, the clean water can be reused by manufacturing operations to reduce their overall water consumption and environmental footprint.

The Company's corporate office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its research, development and engineering office is located in Sarnia, Ontario. For more information on Forward Water Technologies Corp., please visit: https://www.forwardwater.com .

