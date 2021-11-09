Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Mine One Blockchain Inc. ("Mine One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alex Lineton, Mine One Chief Executive Officer, will attend the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) in London, England. The event will be held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday and Tuesday, November 14th, and 15th.

The DAS is the institutionally focused crypto conference for asset managers and financial services professionals which is returning in 2021 as a two day, in person event. Industry leaders from the world of finance and digital assets will gather to discuss crypto from the perspective of industry practitioners. The Mine One CEO will be alongside experts for the two-day event and will be attending the VIP and speaker dinner on the Monday evening.





Alex Lineton, CEO of Mine One, Blockchain Inc.

email: investors@mine.one



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/102707_Alex_Lineton_36.JPG

DAS is hosted by Blockworks who are a financial media brand that deliver news and insights about digital assets to millions of investors. They were founded in 2018 and are most well known for their Digital Asset Summit. This is the leading conference for institutional investors looking at digital assets, which consists of over twenty shows and reaches two million downloads every month.

Alex Lineton commented, "I am once again looking forward to meeting with fellow leaders in the crypto world. The event looks fantastic, full of great speakers and companies. I am keen to meet fellow companies in the space to discuss opportunities to work together and ask interested parties to please book an appointment using my contact details below."

About Mine One Blockchain Inc.

Mine One Blockchain Inc. are a blockchain infrastructure company whose aim is to show that the essential task of cryptocurrency mining can be done at scale in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. Using only renewable and carbon neutral energy sources, in association with next generation mining rigs, the company is rapidly scaling a very profitable and sustainable business.

https://www.mine.one

If you would like to set up a meeting at the event with Alex, CEO of Mine one, he can be contacted directly on:

linkedin.com/in/alexlineton

twitter.com/alexlineton

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102707