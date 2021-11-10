AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Engages Canadian Investor Relations Firm, Investor Cubed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0),("AMPD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The terms of the consulting agreement (the "Agreement") provide for compensation of CAD $10,000 per month for the first three months and CAD $7,000 for the balance of the one year term of the Agreement. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with three months' notice and without notice for breach. In addition, Investor Cubed is expected to be granted options to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price to be determined by the Company based on market conditions at the time of issuance, as soon as practicable after the signing of the Agreement. The options will vest quarterly beginning on the date of grant and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Neil Simon, CEO at Investor Cubed, stated "Investor Cubed works with very select clients and takes pride in working with companies who are the best of breed in their sectors. We look forward to working with AMPD and seeing them continue on their growth path. Our aligned motivations and vision to see AMPD become the leader in their sector creates an ideal partnership we are proud to be a part of."

Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD Ventures Inc., said "Neil and his team at Investor Cubed are very experienced and have a strong background in the financial service sector. We are looking forward to working with them."

About Investor Cubed

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap and mid cap private and public companies. With over 20 years' experience, Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services, including investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, go-public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc.: Neil Simon, CEO, nsimon@investor3.ca, Tel: +1 (647) 258-3310

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. Additional information be be found on SEDAR and our web site at www.ampd.tech

For further information please contact Investor Relations, info@ampd.tech, +1 604-332-3329 ext. 3 or visit http://www.ampd.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

Tel: 604-332-3329

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671930/AMPD-Ventures-Engages-Canadian-Investor-Relations-Firm-Investor-Cubed