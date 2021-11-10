The Griffin Global Asset Management companies ("Griffin") are pleased to announce that Peter Bennett, formerly of Airbus, has joined Griffin as Senior Vice President, Marketing.

"We are delighted that Peter is joining Griffin's senior management team in a key commercial role. He brings decades of experience from his career at Airbus that has spanned global commercial aircraft markets and he will now play a significant role in our continued growth," said Ryan McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of the Griffin group.

Peter Bennett joined Griffin after a 39-year career at Airbus, following on from 4 years at British Aerospace Hatfield. Mr. Bennett enjoyed a diverse career spanning four continents with commercial roles in airline analysis, product marketing, sales, and asset management. He has over the last 15 years headed the Airbus business unit in Western and Southern Europe, covering all Airbus programs from the A300 through to the A380, and more recently the A220.

Raised in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, Mr. Bennett has an Aeronautical Engineering degree (Hons) from the City University, London, and completed the International Executive Programme at INSEAD. Residing in Toulouse, France, Mr. Bennett is fluent in French, and holds dual British and French citizenship.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006670/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom

lgroom@griffingam.com