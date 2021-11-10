World's largest vacation rental marketplace releases new data observing an increase in traveller demand for Italy and Spain

HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today released new internal data that demonstrates a significant uptick in global traveller demand for Southern Europe. As pandemic related travel restrictions have eased throughout the past year, HomeToGo, whose group of brands includes the Italian vacation rental brand Feries, which operates Agriturismo.it and CaseVacanza.it, and the Spanish brand EscapadaRural, is observing an increase in the number of travellers searching for vacation rentals in Italy and Spain, and specifically in rural destinations. Based on internal data, HomeToGo has observed:

A 25% uplift in total global searches for Italy in 2021 vs. 2020 1

in 2021 vs. 2020 A 40% uplift in total global searches for Spain in 2021 vs. 2020 1

in 2021 vs. 2020 A majority share of demand for vacation rentals is in rural destinations 78% of searches in Spain and 91% of searches in Italy are targeting rural destinations as opposed to cities and urban areas 2

and as opposed to cities and urban areas The Average Booking Value for trips has increased by 30% in Spain and 14% in Italy in 2021 vs. 2020 3

in 2021 vs. 2020 For 2022, Italy is the most popular international destination for U.S. travellers and Spain is the most popular international destination for French and UK travellers 4

and Italy and Spain are in the top ten most preferred international travel destinations for 2022, including for travellers in core markets such as Germany, France, the UK and the U.S.4

As traveller interest continues to surge with borders opening up, rental marketplaces such as Agriturismo.it, CaseVacanza.it and EscapadaRural provide a benefit to those looking to stay in unique, high-quality and hidden gem vacation homes, especially if interested in discovering rural, remote destinations across Italy and Spain. For homeowners and property managers, the brands are synergizing with HomeToGo on its state-of-the-art technology solutions that can better connect hosts and properties of all types with qualified, conversion-optimized consumer demand.

Patrick Andrae, Co-founder CEO, HomeToGo: "Together with our CaseVacanza.it, Agriturismo.it and EscapadaRural brands, we offer an unparalleled selection of uniquely local, high-quality and rural listings in Spain and Italy that you will not be able to find on other platforms. As travel returns, it's our priority to provide travellers with the largest choice of vacation rentals for any trip they can imagine whether it's a farm stay in the quiet Tuscan countryside or a villa on the vibrant Andalusian coast. We look forward to further scaling growth with these brands and their local teams to give travellers and property managers across the globe a world class experience in this new era of travel."

Montse Gil, Managing Director, EscapadaRural: "EscapadaRural's mission is to promote rural tourism and provide savvy travellers with incredible stays that give them an experience that is deeply connected to local communities and cultures. Being part of the HomeToGo group allows us to continue developing the category in the Spanish and Portuguese market. The mutual support and learning, the exchange of good practices, added to their technological solutions and our accumulated experience over the last fourteen years, offers us the possibility to continue creating value and provide the best service to travelers and owners."

Fabrizio Begossi, Managing Director, Agriturismo.it CaseVacanza.it: "The Feries brands are delighted to see increased traveller interest in Italy as travel restrictions continue to ease. Our long established local expertise combined with HomeToGo's global reach and highly sophisticated technology platform allows Agriturismo.it and CaseVacanza.it to tap into a new segment of international travellers from priority markets including Germany, the UK and the U.S. Our local property owners and managers are ready to provide incredible, safe and unique accommodations as we welcome travellers back to our stunning country."

Following HomeToGo's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in September 2021, the vacation rental brand is focused on global expansion as one of its core priorities. Feries (CaseVacanza.it, Agriturismo.it) and EscapadaRural were acquired by HomeToGo in 2018 and 2019 respectively. While the alternative accommodation brands continue to retain their unique brand identities and remain fully operational, being part of the HomeToGo group allows all brands to strengthen their European presence and work together in the pursuit of a common goal: to make incredible vacation homes easily accessible to everyone.

About EscapadaRural

EscapadaRural is the largest platform specialized in rural tourism in Spain and Portugal. Since its founding 14 years ago, it has become the benchmark destination for a community of more than two million travellers seeking rural escapes.

EscapadaRural brings together thousands of rural accommodations all in one space, giving homeowners increased visibility and tech solutions to power their business.

EscapadaRural is based out of Barcelona, Spain.

About Feries

Feries is the Italian leader in the online rural and vacation rental segment with its Agriturismo.it and CaseVacanza.it brands. Feries offers holiday solutions to over 15 million international travellers annually.

Agriturismo.it has been the go-to destination for farm holidays in Italy for more than 20 years, gathering a worldwide community of rural tourism enthusiasts eager to book its thousands of cozy, unique properties, and a long acknowledged key partner for its homeowners and property managers.

CaseVacanza.it is the leading marketplace for vacation rentals in Italy, with a special focus on seaside and mountain leisure destinations. 11,000 homeowners and professionals prefer CaseVacanza.it as their booking partner.

Feries is based out of Milan, Italy.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travellers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travellers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localised websites and apps in 23 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Methodology

1Based on traveller searches across all HomeToGo domains for trips to Italy or Spain between January 1, 2021 October 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020

2Based on the share of traveller searches for urban and rural destinations in Spain and Italy across all HomeToGo domains for vacation rentals between January 1, 2021 October 31, 2021

3Based on the Average Booking Value for trips within January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021 to the destination, compared to the same period in 2020

4Based on traveller top country searches on HomeToGo.com, HomeToGo.it, HomeToGo.co.uk HomeToGo.de and HomeToGo.fr between January 1, 2021 October 31, 2021 with a check-in date between January 1, 2022 December 31, 2022

