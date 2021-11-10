Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:13 Uhr
0,018 Euro
-0,007
-28,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 08:04
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Highly anomalous amounts of chromite reported

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Highly anomalous amounts of chromite reported

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

10 November 2021

HIGHLY ANOMALOUS AMOUNTS OF CHROMITE IN SAMPLING PROGRAMME REPORTED BY KARELIAN

  • Highly anomalous amounts of chromite and forsterite olivine encountered
  • Metamorphic massive sulphide indicator minerals also identified
  • Local sampling programme confirms and builds on previous regional studies
  • Significant implications for additional targets in Karelian's Northern Ireland licence

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) is pleased to announce results from its stream sediment sampling programme focused in Northern Ireland. Ten samples were collected and shipped to Overburden Drilling Management Limited in Canada for mineral concentration, picking and analysis for indicator minerals.

The sampling programme was being carried out in relation to the reported discovery of a diamond in the Colebrooke River and previous reported recovery of chromite minerals which can be associated with the presence of diamondiferous kimberlites.

Results prove the presence of chromite in all samples with nine samples being interpreted as either anomalous or highly anomalous. The best sample contained over 1,800 chromite grains in the 0.25 - 2.0mm size fraction. The samples also showed the presence of forsterite olivine and metamorphic massive sulphide indicator minerals ("MMSIM's"), chalcopyrite and low chrome diopside.

Initial interpretation of the chromite grains and forsterite olivine together with the MMSIM's is suggestive of a non-kimberlite source rock which is indicative of additional targets for mineralisation within Karelian's licence area.

Relating these results to the Tellus geochemical and geophysical programmes, carried out by the Northern Ireland Government in the mid 2000s, provides insight to possible sources of the chromite mineralisation. The Tellus project proved the presence of elevated levels of nickel, copper, chromium, platinum and palladium in the area of the Company's licence. Interpretation suggests these geochemical enrichments are associated with Palaeocene dykes which crosscut the area.

Relating these results with other sampling programmes in known areas of Nickel-Copper-Platinum mineralisation globally indicates the Company's data should be considered as highly anomalous.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Notes

Platinum, Palladium and Chromium are classified as 'Critical metals (Minerals, Critical Minerals and the US Economy, National Research Council, 2008)

Nickel and Copper are important metals in the energy transition (International Monetary Fund, 2021)

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc, commented:

"These exciting results heighten the prospectivity of the Company's exploration programme in Northern Ireland and add an additional dimension to the Company's exploration interests."

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.