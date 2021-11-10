Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:06 Uhr
0,195 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
10.11.2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - TZMI Virtual Congress 2021 Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 10

AIM and Media Release

10 November 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
TZMI Virtual Congress 2021 Presentation

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, which was made available for the TZMI Virtual Congress 2021 which opened today, is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2021 PR Newswire
