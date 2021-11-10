Das Instrument E2F FR0010242511 ELECTRICI.D.FRANCE E0-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2021The instrument E2F FR0010242511 ELECTRICI.D.FRANCE E0-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2021Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2021The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2021Das Instrument 8XE FR0012650166 NHOA S.A. (WI) EO-,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021The instrument 8XE FR0012650166 NHOA S.A. (WI) EO-,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2021Das Instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2021The instrument FAT1 AU000XINEAE8 THINKSMART LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2021Das Instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021The instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2021Das Instrument 9H0 FI4000233317 ENERSIZE OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2021The instrument 9H0 FI4000233317 ENERSIZE OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2021