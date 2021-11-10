Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119N1 ISIN: GB00BPT24C10 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVFN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVFN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 08:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ADVFN Capital Markets Event

- overview of ADVFN strategy, developments and analysis of final results -

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN (LSE: AFN), which operates award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto data website www.advfn.com, will be providing a live company presentation on Thursday, 11th November at 2pm (GMT).

ADVFN Capital Markets Event on Thursday 11th November at 2pm - Clem Chambers will be providing an overview of ADVFN, discussing the Company's strategy, development and maiden dividend as well as analysing ADVFN's final results. Register: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/ADVFN/events/af99e8e4-22a6-4367-a4ad-2766635588ea

The event will be hosted virtually by the London Stock Exchange on its Spark Live Platform and will encompass an update on current trading and strategy, provide details on the company's maiden dividend and analyse ADVFN's full year results all within the context of a significant rise in the retail investor market. It will conclude with a Q&A session, which will be open to shareholders, prospective investors, journalists and financial analysts.

Please register interest here: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/ADVFN/events/af99e8e4-22a6-4367-a4ad-2766635588ea

Analysts wishing to participate in the call and receive a dial in code should email: ir@advfnplc.com.

The presentation will subsequently be available on ADVFN's company page on the London Stock Exchange website: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/AFN/advfn-plc/company-page

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on: 0794 125 3135 or email francescad@advfnplc.com

For Investor Relations, please contact Shivantha Thambirajah at: shivanthat@advfnplc.com or on 0793 257 2406.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials (fundamentals), data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and some of the most active financial bulletin boards in the world (and much more), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE:AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion page impressions a year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683638/SparkLive_ADVFN.jpg

ADVFN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.