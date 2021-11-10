Experienced Cannabis Executive, Registered Pharmacist and European Patent Attorney to Lead Pharmaceutical Strategy Operations, Corporate Quality Management, Legal Regulatory Affairs

Akanda Corp. ("Akanda") today announced that Dr. Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl, an experienced executive in the cannabis industry, a registered pharmacist and European Patent Attorney, has joined Akanda as President. Reporting to CEO Tej Virk and Group Executive Chairman Louisa Mojela, Dr. Akkar-Schenkl will be responsible for company-wide Pharmaceutical Strategy Operations, Quality Assurance, and Legal Regulatory affairs. She will work closely with Akanda's EU GMP processing and distribution partner Cantourage GmbH, based in Germany.

Dr. Akkar-Schenkl has occupied key positions in the German cannabis industry in the last 36 months including Responsible Person, Narcotics Officer and Managing Director of Northern Green Global GmbH, European Division of Northern Green Canada Inc. She also represented her former organizations before the regulatory bodies in Germany. Within the course of her latest responsibilities, she oversaw the EU GMP certification of Northern Green Canada Inc. before the District Government of Upper Bavaria. She supervised further EU GMP projects both indoor and greenhouse grow facilities.

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization aiming to improve the quality of patient lives and to create a better future for the communities in which it operates," commented Dr. Akkar-Schenkl. "We plan to accomplish this through a unique 'seed to patient' supply chain model that provides patients throughout Europe with access to diverse formulations of pharmaceutical-quality medical cannabis products, in partnership with a team of clinicians and pharmacists, distinctive genetics and technology, and sustainable business practices."

"Akanda aims to sit at the forefront of what we view as one of the most exciting market shifts in our lifetime the opening up of international markets to cannabis and other wellness products," commented Tej Virk, CEO and Director of Akanda. "With accomplished industry pioneers like Dr. Akkar-Schenkl on our team, we believe no company is better positioned to seize this emerging opportunity than ours. Together we intend to build the world's leading supplier of medical cannabis and wellness products, with lasting benefits to all of our stakeholders patients, employees, shareholders and our communities. We aim to create passion for our employees to help us improve the quality of human life by giving them on-the-job development opportunities through training programmes at diverse levels."

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis company seeking to help patients around the world lead better lives by democratizing access to cannabis-based medicine and wellness products. Akanda's initial portfolio includes Bophelo Bioscience Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation and processing campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa focused on cultivating cannabis of the highest quality at a low-cost compared to many of its competitors, and CanMart, a UK-based fully approved pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the U.K.

A cornerstone of Akanda's value system is its fundamental commitment to using its operations as a force for sustainability and social good. Akanda will seek to deliver on this promise by driving positive change in wellness, empowering individuals in Lesotho, and by uplifting the quality of the lives of employees and the local communities where it operates while limiting its carbon footprint. Adhering to best practice ESG operating and disclosure standards is among Akanda's highest priorities.

