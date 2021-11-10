Cargotec Corporation: Notice of Voluntary Total Redemption of Notes due 2022

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.30 AM EET

Notice of Voluntary Total Redemption of Notes due 2022

This notice is made in respect of the EUR 150 million senior unsecured notes issued on 28 March 2017 which have a maturity date 28 March 2022 (ISIN: FI4000243316) (the "Notes") by Cargotec Corporation ("Cargotec"). The Notes are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Cargotec announces irrevocably that on 28 December 2021, Cargotec will redeem the Notes in whole at their principal amount, together with any accrued but unpaid interest in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Cargotec will use existing liquidity reserves to finance the redemption.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Reijonen, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 20 777 4148

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.