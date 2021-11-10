Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
09.11.21
16:08 Uhr
46,300 Euro
-0,700
-1,49 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,58046,74009:05
46,60046,72009:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 08:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Notice of Voluntary Total Redemption of Notes due 2022

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.30 AM EET

Notice of Voluntary Total Redemption of Notes due 2022

This notice is made in respect of the EUR 150 million senior unsecured notes issued on 28 March 2017 which have a maturity date 28 March 2022 (ISIN: FI4000243316) (the "Notes") by Cargotec Corporation ("Cargotec"). The Notes are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Cargotec announces irrevocably that on 28 December 2021, Cargotec will redeem the Notes in whole at their principal amount, together with any accrued but unpaid interest in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Cargotec will use existing liquidity reserves to finance the redemption.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Reijonen, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 20 777 4148
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.


CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.