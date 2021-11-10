EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox extends 'bring your own SIM' approach to providing MQTT communication for low-power IoT sensor networks



10.11.2021



Press Release u-blox extends "bring your own SIM" approach to providing MQTT communication for low-power IoT sensor networks Expands and complements IoT Communication-as-a-Service portfolio Thalwil, Switzerland - November 10, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has introduced a service that provides Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication. The u-blox MQTT Flex service lets any SIM-based connectivity leverage MQTT-SN communication? at predictable cost with on-demand scalability. MQTT Flex is built on top of the foundation of a scalable, high-performance MQTT broker and powerful Data Flow Manager, making it simple to communicate data between IoT devices and the enterprise. The service is uniquely optimized for asset tracking, sensor networks, and monitoring applications, especially those that need little bandwidth and must operate at low power. Overcomes limitations of other approaches

u-blox already offers a global connectivity solution for any type of IoT device through its MQTT Anywhere service and IoT SIM card, enabling seamless global roaming on 2G, 3G, and LTE networks. MQTT Flex expands the addressable market by allowing users to bring their existing cellular connectivity together with u-blox's IoT Communication-as-a-Service. A key benefit of the u-blox MQTT Flex service is that it offers a "Bring Your Own SIM" strategy that enables users to take advantage of MQTT communication without the operational, logistical, or cost impact of changing their mobile network operator. MQTT Flex also allows compliance to IoT project requirements where government or local municipalities might mandate the use of a local network operator. In some geographies, such as Turkey, Brazil, and Australia, network operators do not allow permanent roaming, which precludes the use of the MQTT Anywhere global roaming IoT SIM. MQTT Flex overcomes the challenge of permanent roaming restrictions by retaining the home network connectivity. The MQTT Flex service also enables MQTT-SN communications over NB-IoT, specifically in regions where global roaming agreements for the low-power, low data-rate radio technology have yet to be agreed. The features of NB-IoT, including extended cellular coverage, may be useful for connecting to systems deep within buildings or below ground such as utility meters. All u-blox services are delivered via the Thingstream IoT service delivery platform. The intuitive interface provides a self-serve environment from which users have autonomy to manage IoT device fleets, manage billing, monitor events, and have complete API control of functionality. Thingstream enables a frictionless business experience because it eliminates complexities and allows users to engage more efficiently and reduce time-to-market. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube u-blox media contact:

