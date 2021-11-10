Florida, Miami--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - MoonLift Capital is pleased to announce their partnership with Inheritance Art. Inheritance Art is a division of Inheritance AI focused on hyper realistic animation and the application of holographic technology to NFTs.





MoonLift Capital is an incubation platform that culminates the experience of several long-term players within the Blockchain space and will be leveraged by Inheritance Art to ensure a sure-footed entry into the market.

The Inheritance Art venture plans to release it's first set of NFTs in a collaboration with the Black Lemon NFT platform later this year, before standing up the inheritance Art platform Tetra in 2022.

