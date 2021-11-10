Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, has announced the second edition of its customer community event Visibility Now! in partnership with Savoye, TESISQUARE, and Siemens Digital Logistics. The hybrid event will take place both online and in-person in Paris on November 17 and offer a unique experience for all participants no matter where they are. From keynotes to customer testimonials and workshops and expert sessions, participants will have the chance to discover product insights and benefit from the expert's points of view.

With covid border restrictions, container and driver shortages as well as the recent Suez Canal obstruction, now is the time for organizations to build resilient supply chains and visibility as a key enabler.

The event will include speakers from leading international organizations who will share their experiences on working with visibility solutions, outlining the critical roles they play in their digital transformation initiatives, and covering topics such as supply chain automation, global supply chain management, customer-centric approach and product innovation. Participants will have the opportunity to:

Hear industry leaders discuss their experiences and best practices, including speakers from Renault Group, Coca-Cola HBC, DHL Freight, Nexans, Leroy Merlin, Philip Morris International, and Magnus Logistics

Listen to top experts covering the latest trends, innovations, and guidelines to ensure transportation visibility project success such as Dr. John Gattorna, Siemens Digital Logistics, Savoye and TESISQUARE

Enjoy complimentary access to exclusive recorded sessions to dive deeper into trending topics on supply chain management and visibility

Meet and engage with Shippeo's team, alongside other Shippeo users and industry peers throughout the day

Global Supply Chain thought leader, Dr. John Gattorna, will share insights on designing future supply chains with embedded resilience, the challenges of operating global supply chain networks, and embracing multi-modal transportation as an integral part of future supply chains. He will also touch on the future role of 3PLs and 4PLs as genuine partners in the extended supply chain.

The event will include a live 90-minute plenary live show, broadcast from Paris in a dynamic and interactive format where participants will discover the latest insights, trends, and innovations related to supply chain and transportation visibility across a number of industry sectors. Several workshops and expert sessions will be held on demand for a deep dive into trending topics and best practices. These interactive workshops will provide an opportunity for participants to interact with other market leaders facing similar challenges and hear more about the latest news, insights, and product innovations in supply chain and transportation visibility from Shippeo experts.

"In the midst of supply chain disruptions, businesses have come to realize the value of real-time visibility and the need to take action, and further engage in digital transformation processes. We're delighted to showcase the must-attend transportation visibility event and offer participants a place where they can hear from top industry experts, interact with other shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers from across the ecosystem to share and discover new ways to leverage visibility," says Lucien Besse, COO of Shippeo.

The live show will stream from 1.30 pm on Wednesday 17th November. More information about the agenda, speakers, and how to register for the free event is available at shippeo.com/visibilitynow

About Shippeo

Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, helps major shippers and logistics service providers leverage transportation to deliver exceptional customer service and achieve operational excellence. Their Multimodal Visibility Network connects FTL, LTL, parcel, and container transport and integrates 850+ TMS, telematics and ELD systems using a unique API. The Shippeo platform provides instant access to real-time delivery tracking, automates customer processes and offers unmatched ETA accuracy thanks to a proprietary and industry-leading algorithm developed in-house. Over 100 customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 25 million shipments per year across 74 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005610/en/

Contacts:

Audrey Emanuel, audrey.emanuel@shippeo.com