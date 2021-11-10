The country's cumulative capacity reached 7.6 GW at the end of October.The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 992 MWac of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey in the first ten months of 2021. Around 125 MW of this new capacity was registered in October alone, and brought the country's cumulative installed solar power capacity to 7,658.6 MW. In 2020, the newly installed PV capacity had reached 672 MW while in 2019, new PV additions had totaled 932 MW. The Turkish PV market is currently being driven by self-consumption and net-metered rooftop PV. Turkey introduced ...

