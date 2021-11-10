Hepsor AS shares public offering

From November 10, 2021 10:00 Hepsor AS shares (ISIN code EE3100082306) public offering is launched. The public offering closing date is November 19, 2021 16:00. Up to 777 001 share (plus up to 77,700 additional Offer Shares that may be allocated pursuant to the over-allotment option) are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Offer Price EUR 11.70 per Offer Share. The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will take place is: November 10, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00, November 11 - November 19, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00. Settlement date: November 24, 2021 Offering in Latvia and Lithuania The subscription price of one Share is EUR 11,70. Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: HEPSORIPO (EE3100082306) Orders can be entered in Genium INET: November 10, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00, November 11 - November 18, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00, November 19, 2021 from 10:00 until 15:30 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must contact the account manager, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Each investor who submitted a Subscription Undertaking in the Offering will be allocated up to 100 of the Offer Shares subscribed for subject to total demand in the Offering. Upon oversubscription of the Offering, each investor who submitted a Subscription Undertaking in the Offering on or before 12 November 2021 may be preferred and allocated up to 100% more Offer Shares, but not more than the respective investor has subscribed for, than such investors who submitted the Subscription Undertakings after the above-referred date. For Subscription Undertakings, amended or supplemented after the referred term, the current allocation principle will apply only to the Offer Shares subscribed before the referred term. Please see attached the Rules of Hepsor AS subscription process through Exchange trading system. Detailed information of the offering of Hepsor AS is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025855