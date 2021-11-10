Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 09:41
Hepsor AS shares public offering

From November 10, 2021 10:00 Hepsor AS shares (ISIN code EE3100082306) public
offering is launched. The public offering closing date is November 19, 2021
16:00. 

Up to 777 001 share (plus up to 77,700 additional Offer Shares that may be
allocated pursuant to the over-allotment option) are being publicly offered to
investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Offer Price EUR 11.70 per Offer
Share. 

The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will
take place is: 
November 10, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00,

November 11 - November 19, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00.

Settlement date: November 24, 2021


Offering in Latvia and Lithuania

The subscription price of one Share is EUR 11,70.
Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: HEPSORIPO (EE3100082306)

Orders can be entered in Genium INET:
November 10, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00,
November 11 - November 18, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00,
November 19, 2021 from 10:00 until 15:30

All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must contact the
account manager, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the
respective investor. 

Each investor who submitted a Subscription Undertaking in the Offering will be
allocated up to 100 of the Offer Shares subscribed for subject to total demand
in the Offering. 

Upon oversubscription of the Offering, each investor who submitted a
Subscription Undertaking in the Offering on or before 12 November 2021 may be
preferred and allocated up to 100% more Offer Shares, but not more than the
respective investor has subscribed for, than such investors who submitted the
Subscription Undertakings after the above-referred date. For Subscription
Undertakings, amended or supplemented after the referred term, the current
allocation principle will apply only to the Offer Shares subscribed before the
referred term. 

Please see attached the Rules of Hepsor AS subscription process through
Exchange trading system. 

Detailed information of the offering of Hepsor AS is provided here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025855
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.