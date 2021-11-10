Answering the call to action for net zero emissions by 2050

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)there is once again a push for strategies to reach net zero by 2050With the transportation sector currently the fastest growing contributor to climate change and now accounting for almost a quarter of emissions, Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency, has accelerated the pace of innovation to reduce the environmental impact of passenger and commercial vehicles through its Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF) and Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD) technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005156/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"To reach net zero, OEMs are faced with meeting increasingly stringent emissions reductions standards," said R. Scott Bailey, president and CEO of Tula Technology. "Tula has developed technologies that make it possible to achieve these mandates in a cost-effective manner. Whether we're working with partners to reduce emissions in internal combustion engines or offering solutions to make electric vehicles more efficient, our team is committed to improving propulsion efficiency for a cleaner environment."

The Tula Track Record of Innovation

Using patented algorithms, DSF chooses to skip or fire individual cylinders dynamically to meet an engine's torque demands, enabling near-peak engine efficiency for a cleaner-burning, more fuel-efficient vehicle.

for a cleaner-burning, more fuel-efficient vehicle. DMD mitigates efficiency losses in electric motors while significantly reducing reliance on rare-earth materials. DMD's application to electric vehicles (EVs) has the potential to increase range while using less energy. DMD is a cost-effective, software-driven solution. Without the need for rare earth materials , potential supply chain challenges and escalating costs can be avoided.

while significantly reducing reliance on rare-earth materials. DMD's application to electric vehicles (EVs) has the potential to increase range while using less energy. DMD is a cost-effective, software-driven solution. , potential supply chain challenges and escalating costs can be avoided. A recent study of Tula's DSF in a Class 8 truck powered by a Cummins X15 HD engine showed a 74 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOX) and a 5 percent reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) . To demonstrate DSF in action, Tula recently released a "virtual test drive" video.

. To demonstrate DSF in action, Tula recently released a video. FEV, an international engineering partner to the auto industry, joined Tula to evaluate Tula's DSF for mild hybrid diesel vehicles and found an additional 11% of CO2 was eliminated compared to industry-leading hybrid powertrains. The CO2 reduction can be achieved at a cost of about $235 (€200) per vehicle. For manufacturers of light duty commercial vehicles, this technology offers a compelling and cost-effective solution to achieve challenging Euro 7 emission standards expected to go into effect by 2026 for all new vehicles in Europe.

vehicles and found an compared to industry-leading hybrid powertrains. The CO2 reduction can be achieved at a cost of about $235 (€200) per vehicle. For manufacturers of light duty commercial vehicles, this technology offers a compelling and cost-effective solution to achieve challenging Euro 7 emission standards expected to go into effect by 2026 for all new vehicles in Europe. Tula and Jacobs Vehicle Systems signed an agreement and are working together to integrate DSF and Jacobs Cylinder Deactivation technology . Independent laboratory testing has demonstrated that Jacobs CDA hardware and Tula's DSF achieve greater emission reductions when combined.

. Independent laboratory testing has demonstrated that Jacobs CDA hardware and Tula's DSF achieve greater emission reductions when combined. Tula is partnering with Chinese vehicle equipment manufacturer E-Quality Tec, Inc. to embed DSF into E-Quality's controller . Rapidly deploying fully integrated technology will enable medium and heavy-duty diesel vehicle manufacturers in China to aggressively target simultaneous reductions in both CO2 and NOX for CN Stage VI, China's emission standard for heavy-duty vehicles.

. Rapidly deploying fully integrated technology will enable medium and heavy-duty diesel vehicle manufacturers in China to aggressively target simultaneous reductions in both CO2 and NOX for CN Stage VI, China's emission standard for heavy-duty vehicles. More than 1.5 million General Motors passenger vehicles are on the road in the U.S. utilizing DSF, each one saving roughly one ton of CO2 emissions each year, using the same cost-effective technology being deployed in commercial diesel and hybrid vehicles.

are on the road in the U.S. utilizing DSF, each one saving roughly one ton of CO2 emissions each year, using the same cost-effective technology being deployed in commercial diesel and hybrid vehicles. Tula's talented team members are on the cutting edge of automotive engineering, and recently wereawarded their 200th global patent and have 378 patents issued or pending

Tula is driven to improve efficiency across all manner of transportation and reduce emissions without sacrificing performance or comfort. We support immediate action on climate and clean air regulations to promote a sustainable future powered by innovation.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including gasoline-powered, diesel, alternative fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Tula's culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technology and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 378 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005156/en/

Contacts:

Tula Technology, Inc.

Ram Subramanian

Principal Marketing Strategist

ram@tulatech.com

Media: Financial Profiles

Debbie Douglas, SVP

ddouglas@finprofiles.com

949-375-3436