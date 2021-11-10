Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has joined COP26 and will give a presentation on its latest research.

Sustainable Lab Inc. has joined the Official GEI COP26 Exhibition Stand program and will present several projects, including a research conducted with the world's largest pension fund and Kyoto University, one of the top universities in Japan.

The company will deliver three key findings. First, ESG investment can be accelerated by using non-financial data science to visualise the unique Japanese philosophy which leads many long-lasting companies over 100 years in Japan. Second, Japanese corporations and institutional investors have highly prioritized environment since the start of COVID-19, whereas they saw the highest value for employees before. Third, increasing the ratio of female managers can be a trigger of performance improvement through the analysis of the latest seven years' time series data of 525 non-manufacturing companies listed with the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

"We're very excited to participate COP26 as a representative of Japanese non-financial data science professionals and to share our unique insights on how to make the world better," said Renji Hirase, founder and CEO of Sustainable Lab Inc. "We believe that our approach, illuminating socially and environmentally good companies by using AI and data science, will accelerate better ESG investing and reporting that are crucial for stopping climate change."

About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab Inc, founded in 2019, is a large data professional team using AI to analyse nonfinancial and SDGs' big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for sustainability transformation. Our product, TERRAST, is an AI-powered big data platform of nonfinancial information focusing on ESG/SDGs. By using internationally recognized indicators, as well as reported data, we can quantify the nonfinancial data (ESG/SDGs). These data are often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation's environmental and social values with our work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005578/en/

Contacts:

Natsuki Takagi

PR Division for Sustainable Lab Inc.

publicity@suslab.net

https://suslab.net/en